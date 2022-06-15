Every five-star recruit that Michigan football has had since 2001

Michigan football has had a rich history when it comes to success on the gridiron and recruiting players over the years.

While recruiting may be slightly down for the Wolverines as of late, the maize and blue have signed some pretty significant players to come play in Ann Arbor for them.

In this article, we are going to show you every five-star recruit that Michigan has signed since 2001. 247Sports started its composite rankings back in 2000, and the Wolverines signed their first five-star player in 2001, and it has continued to the class of 2022.

While most of the five-star recruits have been successful while dawning the winged helmets, some of them also have been busts. We have added stats to go along with each player, so you can decide for yourself if each player lived up to the five-star billing.

Here are the 21 five-star recruits that Michigan has landed since 2001.

List

Rashan Gary - DT

rashan gary michigan DE sack

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Paramus Catholic (Paramus, NJ)

Class of 2016

No. 1 recruit nationally

Played from: 2016-2018

Career stats at Michigan: 137 total tackles, 24 tackles-for-loss, and 10.5 sacks

Drafted: Round one – 12th pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2019 draft.

Jabrill Peppers - ATH

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Paramus Catholic (Paramus, NJ)

Class of 2014

No. 3 recruit nationally

Played from: 2014-2016

Career defensive stats at Michigan: 125 total tackles, 21.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, one interception, 11 pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

Career offensive stats at Michigan: 45 carries, 239 yards, and five touchdowns / 10 receptions for 82 yards

Drafted: Round one – 25th pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 draft.

Ryan Mallett - QB

Michigan quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to a pass during the second quarter of their NCAA football game against the Northwestern, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2007 in Evanston, Ill. Michigan won 28-16.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Texas High (Texarkana, TX)

Class of 2007

No. 5 recruit nationally

Played one season in 2007 before transferring to Arkansas

Career stats at Michigan: 61-141 for 892 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Drafted: Round three – 74th pick by the New England Patriots in the 2011 draft

Lamarr Woodley - ILB

Nov 18, 2006; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith (10) is knocked down after throwing a pass by Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman LaMarr Woodley (56) during first half action at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Photo: Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Joe Robbins

Saginaw (Saginaw, MI)

Class of 2003

No. 4 recruit nationally

Played from: 2003-2006

Career stats at Michigan: 177 total tackles, 50.5 tackles-for-loss, 24 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries

Drafted: Round two – 46th pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2007 draft.

Prescott Burgess - S

Sep 16, 2006, South Bend, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker (6) Prescott Burgess who intercepted two passes celebrates a victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Michigan beats Notre Dame 47-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Warren G Harding (Warren, OH)

Class of 2003

No. 5 recruit nationally

Played from: 2003-2006

Career stats at Michigan: 173 total tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, four interceptions, 14 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Drafted: Round six – 207th pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2007 draft.

Kelly Baraka - RB

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Portage Northern (Portage, MI)

Class of 2001

No. 12 recruit nationally

Never played a down at Michigan after being kicked off the team.

Brandon Graham - ILB

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Crockett (Detroit, MI)

Class of 2006

No. 16 recruit nationally

Played from: 2006-2009

Career stats at Michigan: 138 total tackles, 56 tackles-for-loss, 29.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries

Drafted: Round one – 13th pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2010 draft.

Daxton Hill - S

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, OK)

Class of 2019

No. 14 recruit nationally

Played from: 2019-2021

Career stats at Michigan: 151 total tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, 0.5 sacks, four interceptions, 20 pass deflections, and three fumble recoveries.

Drafted: Round one – 31st pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 draft.

Donovan Peoples-Jones - WR

Donovan Peoples-Jones catches a fade for a TD that never was.

Cass Tech. (Detroit, MI)

Class of 2017

No. 12 recruit nationally

Played from: 2017-2019

Career stats at Michigan: 103 receptions, 1327 yards, and 14 touchdowns / nine carries for 87 yards.

Drafted: Round six – 187th pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 draft.

Will Johnson - CB

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grosse Pointe South (Grosse Pointe, MI)

Class of 2022

No. 15 recruit nationally

*Currently on the team and hasn’t played yet

Chad Henne - QB

Jan 1, 2007; Pasadena, CA, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback (7) Chad Henne is pressured by Southern California Trojans defensive end (96) Lawrence Jackson and defensive end (84) Kyle Moore in the third quarter during the Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Mark J. Rebilas

Wilson (Reading, PA)

Class of 2004

No. 18 recruit nationally

Played from: 2004-2007

Career stats at Michigan: 803-1348 for 9342 yards, 84 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions

Drafted: Round two – 57th pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 draft.

Ernest Shazor - S

Nov 20, 2004; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes #49 Dionte Johnson fights to get in the endzone while stopped by Michigan Wolverines #25 Ernest Shazor in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons

Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI)

Class of 2001

No. 21 recruit nationally

Played from: 2002-2004

Career stats at Michigan: 166 total tackles, 19 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, four interceptions, 12 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries

Drafted: Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2005

Kevin Grady - RB

SOUTH BEND,IN – SEPTEMBER 13: Kevin Grady #24 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 13, 2008 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

East Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

Class of 2005

No. 21 recruit nationally

Played from: 2005-2006 / 2008-2009

Career stats at Michigan: 200 carries, 783 yards, and 10 touchdowns / 20 receptions for 150 yards

Drafted: Undrafted

Aubrey Solomon - DT

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Lee County (Leesburg, GA)

Class of 2017

No. 23 recruit nationally

Played from: 2017-2018 before transferring to Tennessee

Career stats at Michigan: 24 total tackles, and two tackles-for-loss

Drafted: undrafted

Derrick Green - RB

Sep 26, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Derrick Green (27) rushes against the Brigham Young Cougars at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Hermitage (Richmond, VA)

Class of 2013

No. 27 recruit nationally

Played from: 2013-2015 before transferring to TCU

Career stats at Michigan: 212 carries, 898 yards, and seven touchdowns

Drafted: Undrafted

Christopher Hinton - DT

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Greater Atlanta Christian School (Norcross, GA)

Class of 2019

No. 31 recruit nationally

Played from: 2019-2021

Career stats at Michigan: 56 total tackles, four tackles-for-loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery

Drafted: Signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent

JJ McCarthy - QB

Photo: Isaiah Hole

IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

Class of 2021

No. 25 recruit nationally

Played from: 2021-present

Career stats at Michigan: 34-59 for 516 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions / 27 carries, 124 yards, and two touchdowns.

Marlin Jackson - CB

Oct 23, 2004; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defender Marlin Jackson #3 runs off the field after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Wolverines held on for a 16-14 win.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports

(c) 2004 by Joe Robbins

Sharon (Sharon, PA)

Class of 2001

No. 33 recruit nationally

Played from: 2001-2004

Career stats at Michigan: 195 total tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, two sacks, nine interceptions, 34 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery

Drafted: Round one – 29th pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2005 draft.

Marques Slocum - OG

This is a 2010 photo of Marques Slocum of the Washington Redskins NFL football team. This image reflects the Washington Redskins active roster as of Tuesday, May 18, 2010 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

West Philadelphia Catholic (Philadelphia, PA)

Class of 2005

No. 34 recruit nationally

Played in 2007

Career stats at Michigan: eight total tackles and 0.5 tackles-for-loss

Drafted: undrafted

Donovan Warren - CB

Nov 22, 2008; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Rory Nicol (88) can not come up with the touchdown catch after a catch against Michigan Wolverines cornerback Donovan Warren (6) at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Wolverines 42-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Polytechnic (Riverside, CA)

Class of 2007

No. 29 recruit nationally

Played from: 2007-2009

Career stats at Michigan: 167 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss, one sack, six interceptions, 21 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries

Drafted: Signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2010

Gabe Watson - DT

NN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 19: Gabe Watson #78 of the Michigan Wolverines stands on the field during the NCAA game with the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 19, 2005 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State won 25-21. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

Southfield (Southfield, MI)

Class of 2002

No. 36 recruit nationally

Played from: 2002-2005

Career stats at Michigan: 92 total tackles, 14.5 tackles-for-loss, and five sacks

Drafted: Round four – 107th pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2006 draft.

