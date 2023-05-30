Every first-round QB who started NFL Opening Day since 2002

Taking a quarterback in the first round can go two different ways in the NFL. Either a team can afford to let the talent mature — as was the case with Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers — or they need inspired play under center immediately.

The latter approach either leads to a quarterback who takes his lumps and grows with the team — think Cam Newton — or takes so many lumps he’s spent, like David Carr.

Not every first-round quarterback starts Week 1. Some who should have sat, and some who should have sat were thrust into the moment.

Here is a look at each first-round rookie quarterback who started on Opening Day since 2002.

2002 — David Carr

The Houston Texans sent their No. 1 overall pick out to face the Dallas Cowboys, and there was no better way to kickoff the franchise’s history than with a 19-10 win on ESPN Sunday Night Football.

2003 — Kyle Boller

The Baltimore Ravens started their No. 19 overall pick on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who got the better of it with a 34-15 win.

2008 — Matt Ryan

The No. 3 overall pick debuted at the Georgia Dome against the Detroit Lions, who went 0-16 that season. It doesn’t get much better than that for the Atlanta Falcons, who also had a rookie coach in Mike Smith.

2008 — Joe Flacco

Like the Falcons, the Ravens were debuting a rookie coach and quarterback combo as this was John Harbaugh’s first career game. Baltimore and their No. 18 overall pick took care of the Cincinnati Bengals 17-10.

2009 — Matthew Stafford

When the quarterback play from an 0-16 season was horrendous, what did the Detroit Lions have to lose starting their No. 1 overall pick from the outset? The New Orleans Saints started their 13-game winning streak with a 45-27 win over the Lions.

2009 — Mark Sanchez

The New York Jets were all-in with Mark Sanchez, their No. 5 overall pick, and he led them to a 24-7 win on the road over the Houston Texans.

2010 — Sam Bradford

The St. Louis Rams finally got some life under center with Bradford. However, the No. 1 overall pick had to take the L as the Cardinals prevailed 17-13.

2011 — Cam Newton

How is this for a debut? The No. 1 overall pick went 24-of-37 for 422 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, and also rushed eight times for 18 yards and a touchdown. It wasn’t enough as the Cardinals bested the Carolina Panthers

2012 — Andrew Luck

The Indianapolis Colts went from Peyton Manning to Luck, albeit it took a disastrous 2011 season without Manning to obtain the No. 1 overall pick to do so. Luck took his licks as the Chicago Bears welcomed him to the NFL 41-21.

2012 — Robert Griffin

Washington’s No. 2 overall pick had a better go of it his first day at the office with a 40-32 win over the New Orleans Saints.

2012 — Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill and the Miami Dolphins were chum in the water for the Texans, who beat the No. 8 overall pick 30-10.

2012 — Brandon Weeden

The Philadelphia Eagles barely beat the Browns 17-16, even though their No. 22 overall pick gifted them four interceptions.

2013 — E.J. Manuel

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills started their No. 16 overall pick against the New England Patriots, and almost pulled it off. However, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were running the AFC East at that time and prevailed 23-21.

2015 — Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota

The No. 1 overall pick (Winston) and No. 2 overall pick (Mariota) were fortunate enough to face each other in their debut games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Tennessee Titans 42-14.

2016 — Carson Wentz

The Eagles and their No. 2 overall pick had no problem dispatching the Browns 29-10.

2018 — Sam Darnold

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets started their No. 3 overall pick, and he didn’t have to do hardly anything as the defense, special teams, and running game dismantled the Lions 48-17 on Monday Night Football.

2019 — Kyler Murray

How about a tie? The No. 1 overall pick had trouble with the Lions, and Cardinals fans were treated to a 20-20 no-decision after five periods.

2020 — Joe Burrow

Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Burrow was going to be the No. 1 overall pick regardless of who picked there, and it just happened to be the Bengals. Cincinnati wasn’t fortunate starting out as the Los Angeles Chargers outlasted them 16-13.

2021 — Trevor Lawrence

The No. 1 overall pick had a rough go in his debut against the Texans, who were equally terrible, but held off Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21.

2021 — Zach Wilson

At least the Jets have been bold about starting their first-rounders out of the gate. New York didn’t come out on top this time as the Panthers picked up the 19-14 victory.

2021 — Mac Jones

The Patriots were entering their second year without Brady, and had finally turned the page entirely by spending No. 15 overall on Jones. Nevertheless the Dolphins stole one from the Patriots with a 17-16 win.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire