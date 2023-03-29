Every first-round pick ever made by the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will make the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft barring a trade. It will be their 64th first-round selection in franchise history. But to say the Raiders have had mixed results in the first round is a bit of an understatement.

There have been several massive hits in Round 1 for the Raiders, including five Hall of Fame selections. But they have also had their fair share of misses over the last several decades.

Here is every first-round draft pick the Oakland/Los Angeles/Las Vegas Raiders have made in franchise history:

2021 - OT Alex Leatherwood (No. 17)

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Leatherwood (70) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

2020 - WR Henry Ruggs (No. 12)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) scores a touchdown against the the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

2020 - CB Damon Arnette (No. 19)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 15: Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

2019 - EDGE Clelin Ferrell (No. 4)

Aug 10, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warms up before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

2019 - RB Josh Jacobs (No. 24)

Nov 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes fora touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2019 - SS Johnathan Abram (No. 27)

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2018 - OT Kolton Miller (No. 15)

December 2, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Coliseum. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 40-33. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2017 - CB Gareon Conley (No. 24)

Dec 2, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

2016 - SS Karl Joseph (No. 14)

October 9, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders strong safety Karl Joseph (42) celebrates after intercepting the football against the San Diego Chargers during the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2015 - WR Amari Cooper (No. 4)

Aug 24, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) is pursued by Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) in the first quarter during a preseason game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2014 - EDGE Khalil Mack (No. 5)

Oct 15, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

2013 - CB D.J. Hayden (No. 12)

Oct 30, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Shepard (89) catches a touchdown pass over Oakland Raiders defensive back D.J. Hayden (25) in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

2010 - LB Rolando McClain (No. 8)

Sept. 26, 2010; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oakland Raiders linebacker Rolando McClain against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 24-23. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2009 - WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (No. 7)

Nov 11, 2012; Baltimore, MD, USA; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (85) scores a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens defensive back James Ihedigbo (32) defends in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

2008 - RB Darren McFadden (No. 4)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Darren McFadden #20 of the Oakland Raiders is tackled by Will Davis #29 of the Miami Dolphins during the NFL match between the Oakland Raiders and the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium on September 28, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

2007 - QB JaMarcus Russell (No. 1)

OAKLAND, CA – JANUARY 03: JaMarcus Russell #2 of the Oakland Raiders looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on January 3, 2010 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

2006 - DB Michael Huff (No. 7)

Nov 28, 2010; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oakland Raiders safety Michael Huff (right) celebrates with safety Stevie Brown (27) after breaking up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Mike Wallace (17) at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

2005 - CB Fabian Washington (No. 23)

Oct 29, 2006 Oakland, CA, USA: Oakland Raiders cornerback (27) Fabian Washington celebrates after intercepting the ball from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback (7) Ben Roethlisberger (not pictured) during the 1st quarter at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, CA. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Kyle Terada

2004 - OT Robert Gallery (No. 2)

Dec 30, 2007; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive guard Robert Gallery (76) is introduced before game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

2003 - CB Nnamdi Asomugha (No. 31)

OAKLAND, CA – JANUARY 03: Nnamdi Asomugha #21 of the Oakland Raiders in action against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on January 3, 2010 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

2003 - DE Tyler Brayton (No. 32)

Sep 17, 2006; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Jamal Lewis (31) is tackled by Oakland Raiders defenders Tyler Brayton (91) and Tyrone Poole (38) at M&T Bank Stadium. Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK

2002 - CB Phillip Buchanon (No. 17)

Oct 10, 2004, Indianapolis, IN, USA; Phillip Buchanon,cornerback of the Oakland Raiders, intercepts a pass in the endzone intended for 88 Marvin Harrison, wide receiver of the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis Colts defeat the Raiders 35-14.

2002 - LB Napoleon Harris (No. 23)

Dec 17, 2006; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA: Minnesota Vikings linebacker #58 Napoleon Harris returns an interception from a New York Jets pass in the fourth quarter at the Metrodome. Jets win 26-13. Mandatory credit: Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn USA TODAY Sports Copyright © Bruce Kluckhohn.

2001 - DB Derrick Gibson (No. 28

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Tony Richardson leaps over Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson (24) as Raiders safety Derrick Gibson (36) watches in the first quarter, Monday, Oct. 20, 2003 in Oakland, Calif. A holding penalty was called on the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

2000 - PK Sebastian Janikowski (No. 17)

Dec 24, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks the extra point against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at the Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

1999 - OG Matt Stinchcomb (No. 18)

29 Oct 2000: Rich Gannon #12 of the Oakland Raiders gets ready to pass the ball as teammate Matt Stinchcomb #74 moves behind him during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 18-15.Mandatory Credit: Jeff Gross /Allsport

1998 - CB Charles Woodson (No. 4)

December 21, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders free safety Charles Woodson (24) celebrates after an interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

1998 - OG Mo Collins (No. 23)

OAKLAND, UNITED STATES: Kansas City Chiefs’ linebacker Marcus Patton (53), Chiefs’ cornerback Pat Dennis (41), and Oakland Raiders runningback Napoleon Kaufman (BOTTOM-CENTER) try to recover a fumble as Raiders’ guard Mo Collins dives into the pile 05 November, 2000, during the first quarter in Oakland, California. The play was later ruled down at the one yard-line. The Raiders defeated the Chiefs, 49-31. AFP PHOTO/John G. MABANGLO (Photo credit should read JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images)

1997- DT Darrell Russell (No. 2)

22 DEC 2001: Darrell Russell #96 of the Oakland Raiders sacks Steve McNair #9 of the Tennessee Titans a game at Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California . The Titans won 13-10. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

1996 - TE Rickey Dudley (No. 9)

Oakland Raiders’ tight-end Rickey Dudley (L) dives for the first before Carolina Panthers’ linebacker Lester Towns (R) during the first quarter 24 December 2000 in Oakland, California. AFP PHOTO/John G. MABANGLO (Photo by JOHN G. MABANGLO / AFP) (Photo by JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images)

1995 - RB Napoleon Kaufman (No. 18)

3 Nov 2000: Napoleon Kaufman #26 of the Oakland Raiders carries the ball during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders defeated the Chiefs 49-31.Mandatory Credit: JED JACOBSOHN /Allsport

1994 - LB Rob Fredrickson (No. 22)

OAKLAND, CA – 0CTOBER 8: Safety Eddie Anderson #33 and linebacker Rob Fredrickson #53 of the Oakland Raiders tackle running back Chris Warren of the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 8, 1995 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 34-14. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

1993 - DB Patrick Bates (No. 12)

OAKLAND, : Oakland Raiders safety Patrick Bates runs past the Raiders bench after intercepting a St. Louis Rams pass from quarterback Chris Miller 12 August in Oakland, California. Bates carried the ball inside the Rams 40-yard line. The Raiders defeated the Rams, 27-22. AFP PHOTOS (Photo credit should read JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images)

1992 - DT Chester McGlockton (No. 16)

Nov 27, 1994; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mike Tomczak (18) in action against the Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Chester McGlockton (91) at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY NETWORK

1991 - QB Todd Marinovich (No. 24)

Todd Marinovich Raiders

1990 - DE Anthony Smith (No. 11)

Dec 10, 1995; Oakland, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders defensive end Anthony Smith (94) in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

1988 - WR Tim Brown (No. 6)

OAKLAND, CA – SEPTEMBER 28: Wide receiver Tim Brown #81 of the Oakland Raiders points the crowd during a game against the San Diego Chargers on September 28, 2003 at Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 34-31 in overtime. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

1988 - DB Terry McDaniel (No. 9)

Sep 11, 1994; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Terry McDaniel (36) fields a kick against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY NETWORK

1988 - DT Scott Davis (No. 25)

25 NOV 1990: LOS ANGELES RAIDERS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN SCOTT DAVIS #70 LEAPS IN ATTEMPTS TO BLOCK A KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PASS THROWN BY STEVE DEBERG #17, DURING THE RAIDERS 27-24 LOSS AT THE MEMORIAL COLISEUM IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA.

1987 - OT John Clay (No. 15)

Nov 1, 1987; Foxboro, MA, USA: FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots linebacker Andre Tippett (56) is blocked by Los Angeles Raiders tackle John Clay (78) at Foxboro Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

1986 - DE Bob Buczkowski (No. 24)

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 27: Bob Buczkowski #95 and Greg Townsend #93 of the Los Angeles Raiders tackle running back Walter Payton #34 of the Chicago Bears during the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 27, 1987 in Los Angeles, California. The Bears won 6-3. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

1985 - WR Jessie Hester (No. 23)

Jan 5, 1986; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders receiver Jessie Hester (84) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the 1985 AFC Divisional Playoff Game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Patriots defeated the Raiders 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

1983 - C Don Mosebar (No. 26)

Jan 5, 1986; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders guard Don Mosebar (72) in action against the New England Patriots during the 1985 AFC Divisional Playoff Game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Patriots defeated the Raiders 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

1982 - RB Marcus Allen (No. 10)

13 Jan 1991: Running back Marcus Allen of the Los Angeles Raiders runs down the field during a playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Raiders won the game 20-10.

1981 - DB Ted Watts (No. 21)

Jan 22, 1984; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders special teams players Jack Squirek (58), Odis McKinney (23), Ted Watts (20) and Darryl Byrd (54) celebrate after a blocked punt against the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl XVIII at Tampa Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Redskins 38-9. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

1981 - OG Curt Marsh (No. 23)

1980 - QB Marc Wilson (No. 15)

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 10: Quarterback Marc Wilson #6 of the Los Angeles Raiders looks to pass the ball during the game against the San Diego Chargers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 10, 1985 in Los Angeles, California. The Chargers won 40-34 in overtime. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

1975 - DB Neal Colzie (No. 24)

Dec 15, 1979; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins defensive back Neal Colzie (82) prior to the game against the New York Jets at the Orange Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

1974 - OT Henry Lawrence (No. 19)

28 Oct 1984: Offensive lineman Henry Lawrence of the Los Angeles Raiders looks on during a game against the Denver Broncos at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Broncos won the game in overtime, 22-19.

1973 - P Ray Guy (No. 23)

DENVER – DECEMBER 8: Punter Ray Guy #8 of the Los Angeles Raiders kicks the ball away against defensive backs Daniel Hunter #25, Tony Lilly #22 and linebacker Simon Fletcher #73 of the Denver Broncos during the game at Mile High Stadium on December 8, 1985 in Denver, Colorado. The Raiders won 17-14 in overtime. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

1972 - WR Mike Siani (No. 21)

Oct 7, 1973; St. Louis, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders receiver Mike Siani (49) on the field against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit Herb Weitman-USA TODAY NETWORK

1971 - DB Jack Tatum (No. 19)

Jack Tatum Oakland Raiders

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

1970 - TE Raymond Chester (No. 24)

Jan 25, 1981; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders tight end Raymond Chester (88) in action with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Roynell Young (43) during Super Bowl XV at the Superdome. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 27-10. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

1969 - DT Art Thoms (No. 22)

Dec 28, 1975; Oakland, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) in action against Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Art Thoms (80) during the 1975 AFC Divisional Playoffs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

1968 - WR Eldridge Dickey (No. 25)

1967 - OG Gene Upshaw (No. 17)

Jan 25, 1981; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders guard Gene Upshaw (63) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XV at the Superdome. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 27-10. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

1966 - WR Rod Sherman (No. 7 in AFL Redshirt Draft)

Oct, 1970; Unknown location, USA,FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders receiver Rod Sherman (13) runs with the ball. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1966 - DB Rodger Bird (No. 63 in AFL Draft)

Jan 14, 1968; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders (21) Rodger Bird in action against the Green Bay Packers during Super Bowl II at the Orange Bowl. The Packers defeated the Raiders winning their second consecutive Super Bowl title 33-14. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Malcolm Emmons

1965 - OT Harry Schuh (No. 3 in AFL Draft)

Dec 29, 1968; Flushing, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) drops back to pass behind tackle Harry Schuh (79) against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

1965 - RB Larry Todd (No. 3 in AFL Redshirt Draft)

Jan 14, 1968; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders guard (63) Gene Upshaw and (35) Hewritt Dixon lead the blocking for (22) Larry Todd against the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl II at the Orange Bowl. The Packers defeated the Raiders 33-14 to win their 2nd consecutive Super Bowl title. Mandatory Credit: David Boss-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © David Boss

1964 - RB Tony Lorick (No. 7 in AFL Draft)

Dec 17, 1967; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams defensive Merlin Olsen (74) and Deacon Jones (75) chased down Baltimore Colts running back Tony Lorick (33) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The group was deemed part of the Fearsome Foursome. Mandatory Credit: David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

1962 - QB Roman Gabriel (No. 1 in AFL Draft)

Oct 13, 1974; Philadelphia, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback (5) Roman Gabriel in action against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

1961 - DT Joe Rutgens (No. 5 in AFL Draft)

Sep 23, 1962; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown (32) is hit by Washington Redskins linebacker Bob Pellegrini (53) and Joe Rutgens (72) at Cleveland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

