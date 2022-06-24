Here’s what every first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft will make next season

First-round selections in the NBA Draft are assigned a “scale” value depending on what pick they’re selected with. The first pick has the highest assigned value, the second pick has the second-highest assigned value, and so on.

Below is the first-year salary scale value for each first-round selection in the 2022 NBA Draft (based on the 2022-23 rookie scale chart provided by RealGM). Players can sign for as little as 80% or as much as 120% of the scale value of where they were selected. Rookie contracts last for four years, the last two being team-option years.

First pick: Paolo Banchero, $9,089,300.

Second pick: Chet Holmgren, $8,132,400.

Third pick: Jabari Smith, $7,303,100.

Fourth pick: Keegan Murray, $6,584,400.

Fifth pick: Jaden Ivey, $5,962,600.

Sixth pick: Bennedict Mathurin, $5,415,500.

Seventh pick: Shaedon Sharpe, $4,943,700.

Eighth pick: Dyson Daniels, $4,529,100.

Ninth pick: Jeremy Sochan, $4,163,100.

10th pick: Johnny Davis, $3,955,000.

11th pick: Ousmane Dieng, $3,757,200.

12th pick: Jalen Williams, $3,569,500.

13th pick: Jalen Duren, $3,390,900.

14th pick: Ochai Agbaji, $3,221,600.

15th pick: Mark Williams, $3,060,100.

16th pick: AJ Griffin, $2,907,300.

17th pick: Tari Eason, $2,761,800.

18th pick: Dalen Terry, $2,623,900.

19th pick: Jake LaRavia, $2,505,700.

20th pick: Malaki Branham, $2,405,400.

21st pick: Christian Braun, $2,309,100.

22nd pick: Walker Kessler, $2,216,900.

23rd pick: David Roddy, $2,128,300.

24th pick: MarJon Beauchamp, $2,043,200.

25th pick: Blake Wesley, $1,961,300.

26th pick: Wendell Moore, $1,896,400.

27th pick: Nikola Jovic, $1,841,600.

28th pick: Patrick Baldwin Jr., $1,830,200.

29th pick: TyTy Washington, $1,817,100.

30th pick: Peyton Watson, $1,803,800.