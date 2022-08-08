Every FBS team that won’t play an FCS team this upcoming season

It’s become a regular occurrence for FBS teams to schedule games against lower level FCS programs — but that’s not the case for 15 schools this fall.

Of the more than 130 FBS teams in college football, only 15 will not play an FCS opponent this upcoming season. On that list is Michigan State — who generally does a good job of not scheduling FCS opponents. The Spartans played Youngstown State last year, but otherwise has only played one other FCS foe in the last seven seasons.

See who else is like Michigan State, and won’t be playing an FCS team this upcoming season:

Colorado

Georgia State

Houston

Louisville

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Notre Dame

Old Dominion

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Penn State

Texas

USC

UTEP

