‘Every family has conflicts’ – Nasser Al-Khelaifi opens up on Kylian Mbappé relationship

It is no secret that the relationship between Kylian Mbappé (25) and the Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has become tense and strained this season with several flashpoints that have demonstrated all is not well between the two.

At the start of the campaign, Mbappé was left out of the opening game for refusing to sign an extension with the club, while it was notable that

The PSG president was left out of the Frenchman’s list of acknowledgements in the video announcing his departure from the club, and there were reports of the two arguing ahead of the forward’s last game at the Parc des Princes.

Furthermore, L’Équipe reported that there is an ongoing financial dispute between PSG and Mbappé, with the club accused of having not paid the Frenchman around €80 million in missed wages and bonuses.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi praises Kylian Mbappé

Despite this, Al-Khelaifi speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards suggested that this had all been blown out of proportion. The president wished his outgoing star well on the next stage of his journey, and stated, “Every family has conflicts, it’s normal. The media put fuel in the fire.”

GFFN | Nick Hartland