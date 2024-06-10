Every Euro 2024 team - ranked

24 teams qualified for Euro 2024, but only one can lift that famous trophy in Berlin on 14 July.

For some, Euro 2024 will be a party. The more unlikely qualifiers are travelling to Germany with a glimmer of hope, but the opportunity to play at a major international tournament with millions watching across the world is the real motivation.

For others, only victory counts. The tournament favourites will be expected to deliver on the big stage regardless of form or recent history, with nothing but the victor's cup satisfying Europe's elite nations.

Here is a comprehensive ranking of all 24 sides at this summer's tournament, from the underdogs to the big-hitters.

24. Georgia

Only one team is making their European Championship debut this summer and that's Georgia. They did it the hard way, qualifying via the play-offs despite finishing fourth in their group, but that won't matter one bit to FIFA's 75th-ranked side in world football.



Their talisman, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, will draw most attention, even if his form hasn't been quite as extraordinary for Napoli as of late, and the winger will be aiming to fire his country to some surprise results at their first ever major international tournament.

23. Albania

Albania were certainly not expected to finish above Euros regulars Czech Republic and Poland in Euro 2024 qualification, but that's exactly what they did as they topped their group with a respectable 15 points.



It will be only their second appearance in the competition having also qualified for Euro 2016, but they have rather unfortunately been drawn into the 'group of death' alongside Spain, Italy and Croatia. Far from ideal.

22. Slovenia

Somewhat surprisingly, this will be Slovenia's first Euros since 2000. Despite boasting the likes Atletico Madrid stopper Jan Oblak and exciting RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, they aren't expected to make a big splash in Germany.



Being drawn into a group with England and Denmark - sides that reached the semis or further at Euro 2020 - isn't a great start, with Slovenia having never reached the knockout stages of a major tournament.

21. Romania

Romania are more regular qualifiers for major tournaments than Slovenia, but they are one of the few sides heading to Germany without a notable talisman to call upon. However, that could actually prove beneficial come the tournament.



Instead of relying on a couple of star performers, Romania's team cohesion helped them qualify for the tournament with little fuss. They were unbeaten across ten group stage matches, winning six and beating Switzerland to top spot.

20. Slovakia

Slovakia may well have topped their qualification group as well had it not been for an invincible Portugal side. They will face Romania in the group stages, with both sides fighting Belgium and Ukraine for safe passage to the knockouts.



Narrow defeats to 2016 champions Portugal in qualifying will offer them hope of pulling off an upset having now qualified for a third successive Euros.

19. Poland

A nation that tends to underperform on the big stage, Poland's players came close to watching Euro 2024 from their sofas. They only squeezed past Wales on penalties in the play-off final having accumulated a disappointing 11 points in qualifying.



Veteran Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski will once again carry their hopes in his right boot, but recent tournament performances suggest he may struggle to drag them very far.

Having topped Poland in qualifying, Czech Republic will fancy their chances of mixing it with the big boys this summer. Having been drawn into a group with Portugal, they will have to do just that.



The 1976 champions can no longer rely on the greatness of past heroes such as Pavel Nedved and Petr Cech, instead having to play above themselves in Germany.

17. Hungary

Having been drawn into a group with France, Germany and Portugal at Euro 2020, Hungary still proved one of the success stories of the tournament. They may have finished dead last in their group, but they managed impressive draws against the French and the Germans.



A Dominik Szoboszlai-inspired Hungary will meet Germany again this tournament, along with Scotland and Switzerland, and England fans know better than anyone else how tricky they can be following their 4-0 demolition of the Three Lions in 2022.

As harsh as it sounds, Serbia have been perennial underachievers on the international stage. This is actually their first Euros campaign as an independent nation, but talented squads have failed to get out of the group stages at the two most recent World Cups.



Aleksandar Mitrovic could well be the difference-maker for Serbia - who face England in Group C - with the former Fulham man coming into the tournament off the back of a 40-goal season in Saudi Arabia.

15. Ukraine

Ukraine continue to be the feel-good story in international football, qualifying for another major tournament despite the ongoing Russian invasion. Their spirit and togetherness is extraordinary.



But they don't travel to Euro 2024 simply to make up the numbers. In the likes of Premier League stars Mykhailo Mudryk and Oleksandr Zincehnko, as well as in-form Girona duo Viktor Tsygankov and Artem Dovbyk, Ukraine have enough to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament at the very least.

14. Scotland

Having previously not appeared at the Euros in the 21st century, Scotland have now qualified for successive tournaments. A mediocre return in 2021 should be improved upon in Germany this year, with a number of Premier League stars fronting the Tartan Army's push for the knockouts.



Andy Robertson is the standout name as Scotland's skipper, but the likes of John McGinn, Billy Gilmour and goal machine Scott McTominay could all prove decisive. Games against hosts Germany, Hungary and Switzerland are difficult but manageable fixtures.

13. Turkey

Having been labelled Euro 2020's 'dark horses' and ending up bottom of their group with zero points, Turkey have some making up to do this summer. They topped a qualification group that contained 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia, while also conquering a spirited Wales side.



Hakan Calhanoglu will lead the charge in the centre of the pitch, with young Kenan Yildiz of Juventus and Arda Guler of Real Madrid providing some flair in the final third. In manager Vincenzo Montella, they have someone who reached the Euro 2000 final as a player.

12. Switzerland

Switzerland have become an incredibly tough team to come up against, yet their Euro 2020 quarter-final run was their best performance at a major tournament. They are a team almost destined to reach the round of 16 before heading out in slightly underwhelming circumstances.



A team with no major stars but a solid foundation, Switzerland could provide a surprise having knocked France out of Euro 2020 and taken Spain to penalties. The usual familiar faces will be there - Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka and Fabian Schar will all appear - but they do have young talents like Noah Okafor to cause an element of chaos.

Having shaken off a rocky period as temporary Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has restored his reputation as the head coach of Austria. They finished behind Belgium in qualifying, but were nine points ahead of third-placed Sweden.



A squad made up almost entirely of players who play in Austria or Germany, they have their work cut out to qualify from a group that also contains the Netherlands and France. However, given a third-placed finish may be enough, passage to the knockouts remains a distinct possibility.

10. Denmark

Having endured a traumatic Euro 2020 following Christian Eriksen's collapse on the pitch, Denmark reached the semi-final of the tournament. If it wasn't for a dodgy England penalty in the final four, the 1992 winners may have made it to the showpiece event at Wembley.



Having endured a torrid 2022 World Cup campaign, Denmark fought off competition from Finland and Kazakhstan to qualify for this summer's tournament, and they have a history of causing upsets at major tournaments. They will meet with England once again in the group stages and will fancy their chances of revenge.

9. Belgium

Much like Serbia but on a much grander scale, Belgium have failed to live up to expectations at major tournaments. Their 'golden generation' are now retired or in their 30s, with expectations having fallen significantly ahead of Euro 2024 this summer.



However, one man could prove the difference, and that's Man City star Kevin De Bruyne. He will be looking to tee up Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Trossard as regularly as possible, but an average defence could be Belgium's undoing.

8. Croatia

Never write off Croatia. Luka Modric may now be 38, with many of his favourite chums also hitting the twilight of their careers, but they almost always deliver on the biggest stage.



The 2018 World Cup finalists, who reached the semis in Qatar in 2022, tend to spring a surprise whenever they turn up at a major tournament, and they will have to do just that to navigate a ridiculous group that also contains Spain and Italy.

7. Netherlands

The less said about the Netherlands' recent major tournament performances the better. They didn't even qualify for Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup, but hope has been renewed by an impressive looking squad led by the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt and Cody Gakpo.



A good blend of youth and experience should help the Dutch be competitive this summer, although they will reunite with familiar foes France having lost twice to the 2018 world champions in qualifying. It's tough to predict what you're going to get from 1988 European champions.

6. Italy

A lot has happened since Italy were crowned European champions in 2021. They missed out on the 2022 World Cup after a humiliating defeat to North Macedonia and Roberto Mancini is no longer the manager guiding them through a major tournament.



That job has fallen to Scudetto-winning former Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti, who has made a mediocre start to life in the Italy dugout. Only three of the squad travelling to Germany don't play in Serie A, which could be a blessing or a curse come the tournament itself.

5. Portugal

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo this summer in what is likely his final major tournament with Portugal. The Al Nassr forward guided his country to glory back in 2016, but couldn't manage the same at Euro 2020 despite finishing the tournament as joint top scorer.



Roberto Martinez hasn't got the greatest track record at major tournaments with Belgium, but he has been handed an incredibly talented squad full of match-winners this time round.

4. Germany

With the weight of a nation on their shoulders, hosts Germany have their fair share of doubters ahead of Euro 2024. Rightly so, with the three-time European champions having failed to reach the knockout stages at the 2022 World Cup, finishing behind Japan and Spain.



Having seen Joachim Low and Hansi Flick dismissed since the last Euros, Julian Nagelsmann is the man tasked with uniting a country this summer. They have the players to do just that, but confidence levels will have taken a significant hit over the past few years. For once, Germany are fallible.

3. Spain