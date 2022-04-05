Every EDGE defender Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Nick Saban and Alabama have dominated the competition both on the field and on the recruiting trail for more than a decade. After all, recruiting is the lifeblood of college football and nobody has done it better than Saban. The on-the-field success is a product of Saban’s ability to draw in some of the nation’s top talent.

Now that the 2022 class is wrapped up, Saban and his staff have shifted their focus to the class of 2023. Here at Roll Tide Wire, we are in the middle of a series of stories listing who Alabama has offered at each position for the class of 2023. Already completed are the quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends, cornerbacks, safeties, and wide receivers that Alabama has offered in the class of 2023.

Today, we are going to take a look at the EDGE defenders.

Keon Keeley (Tampa, FL)

Five-star prospect

No. 1 ranked EDGE

Committed to Notre Dame

Matayo Uiagalelei (Bellflower, CA)

I’m not going to lie, and I’m just being honest, after my meeting with Nick Saban, I can honestly see Matayo suiting up for Alabama. It’s something about a father recognizing and respecting another fathers hard work and love for their kids. Nick Saban gets it, some coaches don’t. pic.twitter.com/HD4cMPm5re — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) June 10, 2021

Five-star prospect

No. 2 ranked EDGE

Considering Alabama, USC, Oregon, and Clemson

Jaquavious Russaw (Montgomery, AL)

Four-star prospect

No. 4 ranked EDGE

Considering Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Texas A&M

Tausili Akana (Lehi, UT)

Four-star prospect

No. 5 ranked EDGE

Considering Alabama, Nebraska, BYU, Michigan, and Ohio State

Damon Wilson (Venice, FL)

Had a great time at Alabama this weekend 🐘🐘@BAMACoachG pic.twitter.com/Nch16jXoRC — damonwilson (@Damon_wilson11) January 30, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 6 ranked EDGE

Considering Alabama, Jackson State, Ole Miss, and UCF

Bai Jobe (Norman, OK)

Four-star prospect

No. 9 ranked EDGE

Considering Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Georgia, and Arkansas

Isaiah Nixon (Saint Petersburg, FL)

WOW!! Extremely Blessed to Receive an Offer from The University Of Alabama🐘🔴⚪️@Andrew_Ivins @MohrRecruiting pic.twitter.com/37d1pvPLZa — Isaiah Nixon (@IsaiahNixon06) February 16, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 23 ranked EDGE

Considering Alabama, Florida, UCF, Florida State, and Penn State

Colton Vasek (Austin, TX)

#AGTG WOW! After a great call with Coach Saban, I’m EXTREMELY excited to say that I’ve received an offer from The University of Alabama.#RollTide @AlabamaFTBL @CoachHutzler pic.twitter.com/VrUbR7TMk4 — Colton Vasek (@ColtonVasek) February 28, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 25 ranked EDGE

Considering Alabama, Texas, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma

Derion Gullette (Marlin, TX)

Four-star prospect

No. 27 ranked EDGE

Considering Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, and TCU

Jamarious Brown (Moss Point, MS)

Three-star prospect

No. 29 ranked EDGE

Considering Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, and Florida

