Every EDGE defender Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Stacey Blackwood
·3 min read
In this article:
Nick Saban and Alabama have dominated the competition both on the field and on the recruiting trail for more than a decade. After all, recruiting is the lifeblood of college football and nobody has done it better than Saban. The on-the-field success is a product of Saban’s ability to draw in some of the nation’s top talent.

Now that the 2022 class is wrapped up, Saban and his staff have shifted their focus to the class of 2023. Here at Roll Tide Wire, we are in the middle of a series of stories listing who Alabama has offered at each position for the class of 2023. Already completed are the quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends, cornerbacks, safeties, and wide receivers that Alabama has offered in the class of 2023.

Today, we are going to take a look at the EDGE defenders.

Keon Keeley (Tampa, FL)

  • Five-star prospect

  • No. 1 ranked EDGE

  • Committed to Notre Dame

Matayo Uiagalelei (Bellflower, CA)

  • Five-star prospect

  • No. 2 ranked EDGE

  • Considering Alabama, USC, Oregon, and Clemson

Jaquavious Russaw (Montgomery, AL)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 4 ranked EDGE

  • Considering Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Texas A&M

Tausili Akana (Lehi, UT)

Damon Wilson (Venice, FL)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 6 ranked EDGE

  • Considering Alabama, Jackson State, Ole Miss, and UCF

Bai Jobe (Norman, OK)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 9 ranked EDGE

  • Considering Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Georgia, and Arkansas

Isaiah Nixon (Saint Petersburg, FL)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 23 ranked EDGE

  • Considering Alabama, Florida, UCF, Florida State, and Penn State

Colton Vasek (Austin, TX)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 25 ranked EDGE

  • Considering Alabama, Texas, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma

Derion Gullette (Marlin, TX)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 27 ranked EDGE

  • Considering Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, and TCU

Jamarious Brown (Moss Point, MS)

  • Three-star prospect

  • No. 29 ranked EDGE

  • Considering Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, and Florida

