Every EDGE defender Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class
Nick Saban and Alabama have dominated the competition both on the field and on the recruiting trail for more than a decade. After all, recruiting is the lifeblood of college football and nobody has done it better than Saban. The on-the-field success is a product of Saban’s ability to draw in some of the nation’s top talent.
Now that the 2022 class is wrapped up, Saban and his staff have shifted their focus to the class of 2023. Here at Roll Tide Wire, we are in the middle of a series of stories listing who Alabama has offered at each position for the class of 2023. Already completed are the quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends, cornerbacks, safeties, and wide receivers that Alabama has offered in the class of 2023.
Today, we are going to take a look at the EDGE defenders.
Keon Keeley (Tampa, FL)
COMMITTED!!!☘️☘️☘️
Excited to Join Irish Nation!!!☘️☘️☘️
Thank You to My Mother and Berkeley Prep Football Family!@BPS_Football @NDFootball @CoachMikeElston @Marcus_Freeman1 @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney @Hayesfawcett3 #IRISHRISING23 #THINKBIG #GoIrish
☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/ns6bnRvBJn
— 𝐊𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐲 5⭐️ (@keon_keeley) June 28, 2021
Five-star prospect
No. 1 ranked EDGE
Committed to Notre Dame
Matayo Uiagalelei (Bellflower, CA)
I’m not going to lie, and I’m just being honest, after my meeting with Nick Saban, I can honestly see Matayo suiting up for Alabama. It’s something about a father recognizing and respecting another fathers hard work and love for their kids. Nick Saban gets it, some coaches don’t. pic.twitter.com/HD4cMPm5re
— Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) June 10, 2021
Jaquavious Russaw (Montgomery, AL)
After a great talk with @CoachKellyUA1 I’m blessed and honored to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama🐘❤️🤍 @Madhousefit @ChadSimmons_ #AGTG #Madhousefit #WeBuiltDifferent #Family @CarverRecruit pic.twitter.com/yIGOtDIEyO
— Ru⚡️ (@JaquaviousRuss1) October 14, 2021
Tausili Akana (Lehi, UT)
Truly blessed and honored to receive an offer from The University of Alabama #RollTide @BrandonHuffman @bangulo @adamgorney @GregBiggins @Rivalsfbcamps @DemetricDWarren @PupulePaul @MooseB90 @levelupelitesFB @RobDeMelloKHON #LLMF #LLMK #LLDV @RedRaiderSoul pic.twitter.com/s6lztvkBF8
— Tausilinu’u Akana (@AkanaTausili) November 21, 2021
Four-star prospect
No. 5 ranked EDGE
Considering Alabama, Nebraska, BYU, Michigan, and Ohio State
Damon Wilson (Venice, FL)
Had a great time at Alabama this weekend 🐘🐘@BAMACoachG pic.twitter.com/Nch16jXoRC
— damonwilson (@Damon_wilson11) January 30, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 6 ranked EDGE
Considering Alabama, Jackson State, Ole Miss, and UCF
Bai Jobe (Norman, OK)
Four-star prospect
No. 9 ranked EDGE
Considering Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Georgia, and Arkansas
Isaiah Nixon (Saint Petersburg, FL)
WOW!! Extremely Blessed to Receive an Offer from The University Of Alabama🐘🔴⚪️@Andrew_Ivins @MohrRecruiting pic.twitter.com/37d1pvPLZa
— Isaiah Nixon (@IsaiahNixon06) February 16, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 23 ranked EDGE
Considering Alabama, Florida, UCF, Florida State, and Penn State
Colton Vasek (Austin, TX)
#AGTG WOW! After a great call with Coach Saban, I’m EXTREMELY excited to say that I’ve received an offer from The University of Alabama.#RollTide @AlabamaFTBL @CoachHutzler pic.twitter.com/VrUbR7TMk4
— Colton Vasek (@ColtonVasek) February 28, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 25 ranked EDGE
Considering Alabama, Texas, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma
Derion Gullette (Marlin, TX)
Had an amazing time at the University of Alabama!❤️🐘 #RollTide @CoachHutzler @CoachGolding @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/4kvdcQifrV
— Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) April 3, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 27 ranked EDGE
Considering Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, and TCU
Jamarious Brown (Moss Point, MS)
After speaking with Coach Saban,@CoachGolding and, @freddierch8 i am blessed to receive my 10th D1 offer from @AlabamaFTBL #ATG #MPvsEverbody @91Geno22USM @bam_coach46 @CoachJulius31 @CoachRMatthews4 @CoachChaseJones @NDZone6 @MarchelloEvans @CoachPickOC pic.twitter.com/ouzuezgFES
— Jamarious Brown (J.B) (@OfficialJB16) March 6, 2022
Three-star prospect
No. 29 ranked EDGE
Considering Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, and Florida
