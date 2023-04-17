Every Eagles’ 1st-round NFL draft pick under GM Howie Roseman

Philadelphia has two first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft thanks to a trade with the Saints, but they’ll still be a team to watch on April 27, with Howie Roseman likely to make another move or two in hopes of improving a retooled roster.

The draft’s first round is where teams look to find Pro Bowl talent or a consistent starter.

Roseman has hit and missed on draft picks during his tenure (2010-14, 2016-present).

We’re looking at all the first-round selections by the Eagles’ general manager during his time in Philadelphia.

2022 NFL draft -- No. 10 overall

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

After a trade with the Houston Texans, Philadelphia moved up to secure Davis after the former Georgia All-American defensive tackle recorded a 4.78 time in the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Combine, weighing over 330 pounds.

Davis missed several games with an ankle injury. Still, he was so impactful that he was named the 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team after producing 18 total tackles, four quarterback pressures, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.

2021 NFL draft -- No. 10 overall

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Former Heisman Trophy winner DeVanta Smith was a hit for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, finally giving the offense a true No. 1 wideout in 2021.

This past season, Smith broke the single-season record for catches in a season by a wide receiver and helped form one of the top duos in the NFL.

2020 NFL draft -- No. 21 overall

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The pick that’ll hang over Roseman’s head for years to come, Jalen Reagor, had 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in 28 career games with Philadelphia, including 24 starts after the Eagles made him the 21st pick in the 2020 draft.

Philadelphia passed on Justin Jefferson, who the Vikings selected at No. 22 overall, and the former LSU star has posted three straight Pro Bowl seasons, logging 324 catches for 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Reagor was traded to the Vikings for a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met.

2019 NFL draft -- No. 22 overall

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Eagles traded up to select Andre Dillard in 2019, but he initially sat behind Jason Peters.

Dillard missed all of 2020 with an injury and was expected to be the starter upon his return.

Still, Jordan Mailata improved significantly over a year and a half, eventually beating him out for the job.

Dillard is now in Tennessee competing for the Titans left tackle job after signing a free-agent deal.

2017 NFL draft -- No. 14 overall

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

A former University of Tennessee star, Barnett made significant contributions as a rookie during the Eagles’ championship run in 2017. Still, he hasn’t met Philadelphia’s expectations in the past five seasons.

Barnett returns in 2023 after missing the season with a torn ACL suffered against the Lions in Week 1.

2016 NFL draft -- No. 2 overall

(James Lang-USA TODAY Sports)

As a second-year player, Carson Wentz was headed toward an MVP before tearing his ACL against the Rams on the West Coast.

It’s been ups and downs since then, and Wentz is a free agent, having been on his third team in two years.

2014 NFL draft -- No. 26 overall

Marcus Smith, LB, 26th pick in 2014 draft

Marcus Smith lasted just three years in Philadelphia and never started a game during his tenure. Smith played in 37 games with the Eagles and had just four sacks, last playing in the NFL in 2018.

2013 NFL draft -- No. 4 overall

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

One year after landing Fletcher Cox, the Eagles took Lane Johnson with the No. 4 pick, and he’s grown into the best right tackle in the NFL. Johnson’s overcome the two PED suspensions, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods since, and a contract extension.

2012 NFL draft -- No. 12 overall

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Fletcher Cox, 32, has made six Pro Bowls and has been named to four All-Pro teams since being selected 12th overall in the 2012 NFL draft.

He’s returning on a one-year deal after logging seven sacks.

2011 NFL draft -- No. 23 overall

(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

A firefighter with one hell of a story, Danny Watkins played two years in Philadelphia, appearing in 23 games (18 starts) with the Eagles. Watkins played just one game for the Dolphins in 2013 and has been out of the league ever since.

2010 NFL draft -- No. 13 overall

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Some call him an Andy Reid pick, but Brandon Graham has 569 tackles and 70 total sacks since Roseman selected the former Michigan pass rusher in the first round. A leader on and off the field, Graham indeed will find his number in the Eagles Ring of Honor.

