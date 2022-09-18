Every Drake London catch from 86-yard game Week 2
Watch every catch from Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London's 86-yard game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
With just a few seconds remaining, Cowboys kicker Brett Maher walked it off from 50 yards, completing an upset win over the Bengals. | From @CDBurnett7
Lauren Carpenter keeps you up-to-date with all of the action around the NFL during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan stood by his decision on the play-call that resulted in quarterback Trey Lance breaking his ankle and ending his season.
Raiders lose to Cardinals in overtime, drop to 0-2
Jimmy Garoppolo is again the starting quarterback for the 49ers after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in Sunday's Week 2 game against the Seahawks.
The Broncos' offense moved the ball in Week 1, they just didn't finish drives. That has to change this week.
Jimmy Garoppolo walked away with a win and more than $350,000 on Sunday after he took over as the 49ers' quarterback against the Seahawks.
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Jimmy Garoppolo came in relief for Trey Lance after the 49ers' 22-year-old quarterback was ruled out with an ankle injury. Twitter had a thing or two to say.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
The 49ers lost Lance to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
There are several ways to describe an offensive lineman doing his job well, but Mark Sanchez might have found the weirdest way to do it during Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback didn't hold back when discussing the Patriots' offensive coaching staff Sunday on ESPN.
Trey Lance has been ruled out of the 49ers-Seahawks game with a right ankle injury and replaced by former starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Jets scored twice, and recovered an onside kick, with under two minutes to play.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field late in the first quarter on Sunday. Lance ended up breaking his ankle.
Two games in, and Broncos fans have turned on rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
WATCH: Tom Brady frustrated by the Saints, starts breaking equipment again