Every draft day trade Trent Baalke has made as an NFL GM

In two drafts as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ general manager, Trent Baalke hasn’t done much wheeling and dealing.

Baalke has negotiated just three draft day trades during his time leading the Jaguars’ front office, and all three were to move up the ranks to select a player. He also didn’t trade down at all in his last draft with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

But early in his career as a general manager in San Francisco, Baalke did plenty of deals up and down the draft order. During one four-year period from 2011 to 2014, the former 49ers general manager negotiated 15 draft day trades.

Here are all the draft day trades that Baalke has made in his time as an NFL executive:

2022 NFL Draft (Jaguars)

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Trade A

Jaguars receive 27th overall (1st round) – Used to select linebacker Devin Lloyd

Buccaneers receive 33rd overall (2nd round), 106th overall (4th round), 180th overall (6th round)

Trade B

Jaguars receive 154th overall (5th round) – Used to select running back Snoop Conner

Eagles receive 188th overall (6th round) and 198th overall (6th round)

2021 NFL Draft (Jaguars)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Trade

Jaguars receive 121st overall (4th round) and 209th overall (6th round) – Used to select outside linebacker Jordan Smith and wide receiver Jalen Camp

Rams receive 130th overall (4th round), 170th overall (5th round), and 249th overall (7th round)

2016 NFL Draft (49ers)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Trade

49ers receive 28th overall (1st round) and 249th overall (7th round) – Used to select guard Joshua Garnett and cornerback Prince Charles Iworah

Chiefs receive 37th overall (2nd round), 105th overall (4th round), and 178th overall (6th round)

2015 NFL Draft (49ers)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Trade A

Chargers receive 15th overall (1st round)

49ers receive 17th overall (1st round), 117th overall (4th round), and 2016 5th round pick – Used to select defensive lineman Arik Armstead, tight end Blake Bell, and defensive end Ronald Blair

Trade B

Colts receive 151st overall (5th round)

49ers receive 165th overall (5th round) and 244th overall (7th round) – Used to select punter Bradley Pinion and guard Trent Brown

2014 NFL Draft (49ers)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Trade A

Broncos receive 56th overall (2nd round) and 242nd overall (7th round)

49ers receive 63rd overall (2nd round), 171st overall (5th round), and 2015 4th round pick – Two picks used in a later trade and one used to select running back Mike Davis

Trade B

49ers receive 57th overall (2nd round) – Used to select running back Carlos Hyde

Dolphins receive 63rd overall (2nd round) and 171st overall (5th round)

Trade C

Jaguars receive 61st overall (2nd round)

49ers receive 70th overall (3rd round) and 150th overall (5th round) – Used to select center Marcus Martin and defensive end Aaron Lynch

Trade D

Browns receive 94th overall (3rd round)

49ers receive 106th overall (4th round) and 180th overall (6th round) – Used to select wide receiver Bruce Ellington and defensive back Kenneth Acker

2013 NFL Draft (49ers)

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Trade A

49ers receive 18th overall (1st round) – Used to select defensive back Eric Reid

Cowboys receive 31st overall (1st round) and 74th overall (3rd round)

Trade B

Titans receive 34th overall (2nd round)

49ers receive 40th overall (2nd round), 216th overall (7th round), and 2014 3rd round pick – Two picks used to select defensive end Tank Carradine and linebacker Chris Borland. One later traded.

Trade C

49ers receive 55th overall (2nd round) – Used to select tight end Vance McDonald

Packers receive 61st overall (2nd round) and 173rd overall (6th round)

Trade D

49ers receive 88th overall (3rd round) – Used to select defensive end Corey Lemonier

Packers receive 93rd overall (3rd round) and 216th overall (7th round)

2012 NFL Draft (49ers)

Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

Trade A

Colts receive 92nd overall (3rd round)

49ers receive 97th overall (4th round) and 2013 5th round pick – One pick later traded and the other used to select defensive end Quinton Dial

Trade B

Dolphins receive 97th overall (4th round)

49ers receive 103rd overall (4th round), 196th overall (6th round), 2013 6th round pick – Two picks later traded, one used to select linebacker Nick Moody

Trade C

Panthers receive 103rd overall (4th round)

49ers receive 180th overall (6th round) and 2013 3rd round pick – One pick used to select defensive back Trent Robinson and one later traded

Trade D

49ers receive 117th overall (4th round) – Used to select guard Joe Looney

Lions receive 125th overall (4th round) and 196th overall (6th round)

2011 NFL Draft (49ers)

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Trade A

49ers receive 36th overall (2nd round) – Used to select quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Broncos receive 45th overall (2nd round), 108th overall (4th round), and 141st overall (5th round)

Trade B

Jaguars receive 76th overall (3rd round)

49ers receive 80th overall (3rd round) and 182nd overall (6th round) – Used to select defensive back Chris Culliver and wide receiver Ronald Johnson

Trade C

49ers receive 163rd overall (5th round) – Used to select guard Daniel Kilgore

Packers receive 174th overall (6th round) and 231st overall (7th round)

2010 NFL Draft (49ers)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Trade A

49ers receive 11th overall (1st round) – Used to select offensive tackle Anthony Davis

Broncos receive 13th overall (1st round) and 4th round selection (113th overall)

Trade B

Chargers receive 79th overall (3rd round)

49ers receive 91st overall (3rd round), 173rd overall (6th round), 2011 4th round pick – Used to select linebacker NaVorro Bowman, running back Anthony Dixon, and running back Kendall Hunter

