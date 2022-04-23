Every draft-day trade the Dolphins have made during the Chris Grier Era

The Miami Dolphins have made a number of trades in recent years that have impacted their draft stock for the 2022 NFL draft that will start Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With four draft picks, general manager Chris Grier has the fewest selections of any team’s decision-maker for the annual event. There’s a chance that Miami will try and move around in the draft to grab a player they want or get more picks, so maybe it would be smart to look back at their history when doing so.

Here are all 15 trades that the Dolphins have made during the draft with Grier at the helm.

2021

2020

2019

2018

NONE

2017

Dolphins trade No. 166 (wide receiver Shelton Gibson) and No. 184 (safety Nathan Gerry) to the Eagles for No. 164 (offensive lineman Isaac Asiata) and No. 194 (defensive tackle Vincent Taylor).

Dolphins trade No. 223 (defensive tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for No. 237 (wide receiver Isaiah Ford) and a 2018 seventh-round pick.

2016

Dolphins trade No. 42 (linebacker Kamalei Correa) and No. 107 (wide receiver Chris Moore) to the Baltimore Ravens for No. 38 (cornerback Xavien Howard).

Dolphins trade No. 186 (wide receiver Jakeem Grant), a 2017 third and fourth to the Minnesota Vikings for No. 86 (wide receiver Leonte Carroo).

Dolphins trade No. 147 (defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson) to the New England Patriots for No. 196 (cornerback Blake Countess), No. 204 (safety Jordan Lucas), and No. 250 (linebacker Scooby Wright).

Dolphins trade No. 250 (Wright) and cornerback Jamar Taylor to the Cleveland Browns for No. 223 (quarterback Brandon Doughty).

Dolphins trade No. 196 (cornerback Blake Countess) and No. 227 (linebacker Stephen Weatherly) to Minnesota for No. 186 (Grant).

