Every Donovan Peoples-Jones catch from 114-yard game Week 14
Watch every Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones catch from his 114-yard game in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.
Jared Goff threw TDs to three different receivers, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit's 34-23 win over Minnesota.
Three takeaways from the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday.
Mike White made it on the team flight home
Here are a few things we learned about the #Chiefs in the first half of their Week 14 tilt with the #Broncos:
National reactions: Flips in the air catch attention from #Bills-#Jets:
A report before Sunday’s games indicated that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s likeliest return date from his knee injury is the team’s Week 16 game against the Falcons and that’s how head John Harbaugh made it sound after Sunday’s win over the Steelers as well. Tyler Huntley started the 16-14 victory, but he left to be [more]
Mahomes did it again with another insane pass.
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
Brock Purdy had the entire stadium chanting his name before halftime.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Report: 49ers believe Deebo Samuel avoided a major injury.
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dominated on both sides of the ball in a 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday
Robert Saleh vowed that Mike White will continue to start over Zach Wilson, even as White was en route to a hospital.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Here’s what happened when the NFL’s hottest team and the league’s worst team meet on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Brock Purdy put on a show in the first half of Sunday's 49ers-Buccaneers game that eventually brought his father to tears.
FOX switched from the Buccaneers-49ers blowout to the Panthers-Seahawks