Every DMV college football player invited to 2022 NFL Combine

Every DMV football player invited to 2022 NFL Combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

On Wednesday, the NFL released the list of the 324 prospects that have been invited to attend the 2022 Scouting Combine. The Combine will be held in Indianapolis from March 1-7 as NFL scouts get an up-close look at many of the players they will be considering on draft boards for the next two and a half months.

The DMV will be well-represented at the Combine with 10 invitees hailing from schools located in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Leading the way is Virginia Tech, which had six players invited:

DL Amaré Barno

TE James Mitchell

OL Lecitus Smith

OL Luke Tenuta

WR Tré Turner

DB Jermaine Waller

Maryland will be represented by two athletes:

DB Nick Cross

TE Chig Okonkwo

Virginia has one:

TE Jelani Woods

The only non-Power 5 athlete from the three territories to earn an invite was Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who made waves last week with a strong string of practices leading up to the Senior Bowl.

Last year, Virginia Tech was the only school in D.C., Maryland or Virginia to have a player taken in the first round of the NFL Draft when defensive back Caleb Farley and offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw were selected with back-to-back picks by the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings, respectively. The Hokies saw four total players drafted while Maryland had one (RB Jake Funk) and Virginia had zero.