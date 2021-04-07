Every defensive end taken at No. 14 in NFL draft history

As it stands, the Minnesota Vikings have the No. 14 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

At that stage in the draft, a defensive end could be the perfect mixture of filling a need and being the best player available.

So here is a look at every defensive end taken at No. 14, in the history of the draft:

Gino Marchetti (1952)

Former Baltimore Colts defensive end Gino Marchetti. Photo: Darryl Norenberg/USA TODAY Sports

Marchetti was drafted by the New York Yanks in 1952. He was technically a second round pick, because that is where No. 14 fell back in those days. The Yanks were sold and became the Dallas Texans. The Texans became the Baltimore Colts in 1953. A Hall of Fame inductee, Marchetti was a nine-time first-team All-Pro. He won two NFL championships after his team became the Baltimore Colts.

Jerry Wilson (1959)

Philadelphia, PA, USA; Jerry Wilson (88) .Photo: Howard Smith/USA TODAY Sports

Wilson was also a second-round pick. He was taken by the Chicago Cardinals in 1959. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles before he could play for them, though. Then, during the 1960 season, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Wilson was called to active duty for the National Guard in 1961.

Marty Lyons (1979)

New York Jets defensive end Marty Lyons (93). Photo: Manny Rubio/USA TODAY Sports

Lyons played the entirety of his career with the New York Jets. He had 29 sacks and eight fumble recoveries in 147 games over the course of 11 seasons.

Gerald Robinson (1986)

Los Angeles Rams Gerald Robinson. Photo: AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

Robinson is the only player on this list to be taken by the Vikings. In his first NFL season, he had 3.5 sacks and 43 tackles in 12 games and four starts for Minnesota. He tallied 19 sacks in eight NFL seasons.

Jeff Lageman (1989)

New York Jets' Jeff Lageman. Photo: AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Lageman also played outside linebacker at times. After getting drafted by the New York Jets, he played pretty well, tallying 34.5 sacks and 349 combined tackles with the Jets from 1989 to 1994. He had 47 sacks in 10 NFL seasons.

Renaldo Turnbull (1990)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Renaldo Turnbull. Photo: AP Photo/Judi Bottoni

The Saints took Turnbull and he tallied nine sacks as a rookie. In 1993, he was a first-team All-Pro.

Jason Peter (1998)

Panthers defensive end Jason Peter. Photo: Vincent Laforet /Allsport (Via Getty Images)

Drafted by the Carolina Panthers, Peter played just four NFL seasons. He had 7.5 sacks during that stretch.

Michael Haynes (2003)

Chicago Bears defenders Michael Haynes. Photo: Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports

Haynes was drafted by the Bears. He played just three NFL seasons and had 5.5 sacks.

Robert Quinn (2011)

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn. Photo: Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Quinn was drafted by the St. Louis Rams. Besides defensive end, he has also played outside linebacker in his NFL career. He has been named an All-Pro once and a Pro Bowler twice. He has had 82.5 sacks in 10 NFL seasons. In 2020, he had a PFF grade of 59.7 with the Chicago Bears.

Derek Barnett (2017)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett. Photo: Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Barnett was drafted by the Eagles and so far, he has played the entirety of his NFL career with Philadelphia. He has had 19.5 sacks in four NFL seasons. He had a PFF grade of 67.9 in 2020. And, of course, he won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in the 2018 season.

Marcus Davenport (2018)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Davenport has played his whole career with the Saints. He has had 12 sacks in three NFL seasons. Despite the less-than-stellar basic stats, he tallied a PFF grade of 73.3 in 2020.

