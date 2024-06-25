[Getty Images]

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has questioned whether he spent too much time "searching" for improvement when he was in charge of the side.

The club's all-time record goalscorer first became head coach in 2019, when the club were under a transfer embargo, and he took them to fourth place in the Premier League and an FA Cup final in his first season.

The Blues had a strong start the following campaign, but a difficult run of results saw Lampard sacked in January 2021.

"Certainly at times in Chelsea towards the end of my first spell there, I was searching to try to get improvements in a short period," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It felt like a month of football and in that month I was searching a lot.

"When I finished there I was like 'OK, did I need to search that much?' What energy are you giving off if you are searching so hard in your head at home and then you are going into the training ground saying 'hey lads' but you can carry that energy on? That was something I took on board.

"When you get in the job, you are so emotional and you want to affect so much. Every defeat hurts so much because you think of the reaction outside and inside the club."

The 46-year-old returned for a second spell at Chelsea as interim manager in April 2023 following Graham Potter's exit, but struggled to reignite the side's form and won just one of his 11 games in charge.

He added: "Once the dust settles, you understand that they are all experiences and, however you want to dress them up, if you can take the benefits of the experiences to maybe deal with things slightly better next time, or understand a bit better, then keeping that life balance is a huge point."

Listen to the exclusive interview on BBC Sounds