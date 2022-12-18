Every Dawson Knox catch from 98-yard game Week 15
Watch every catch from Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox's 98-yard game against the Miami Dolphins from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Josh Allen tied the game with a 5-yard pass to Dawson Knox and the quarterback then leaped over the line for a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 29 with 9:02 remaining. Allen then oversaw a 15-play, 86-yard drive that ate up the final 5:56 to set up Bass' field goal, which led to numerous Bills players diving head-first to slide in the snow.
Dawson Knox caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen with 9:02 remaining to draw the Bills to within 29-27 of the Dolphins. Allen’s run on the 2-point conversion has tied the game. With the snow now falling hard, the Bills went 75 yards on seven plays. Allen had a 44-yard run to the Miami [more]
