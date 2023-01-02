Every Davante Adams catch from 2-TD game Week 17
Watch every catch made by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams from his 153-yard, 2-touchdown game in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch every catch made by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams from his 153-yard, 2-touchdown game in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones experienced a few new things during Sunday’s win over the Colts at MetLife Stadium. Jones got to celebrate making the playoffs for the first time in his four-year career and he got to take a curtain call when Tyrod Taylor replaced him in the fourth quarter of the 38-10 win. The [more]
The latest injury news and possible return dates for New York Jets players.
In a battle of wild card hopefuls, New England leapfrogs Miami and can clinch a postseason berth next week with a win over Buffalo.
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills says that the record doesn't indicate how talented the team actually is.
We look at six bold predictions for the Ravens' Week 17 matchup with the Steelers
Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham is making the first start of his career against the best defense in the NFL, and through one half he looks more than up to the task. Stidham has been excellent today against the 49ers, completing 11 of 14 passes for 145 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks. [more]
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
Thirteen NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
The Detroit Lions' game in Green Bay against the Packers in Week 18 has even more significance for the NFL playoffs, with playoffs on the line.
The 49ers, behind Christian McCaffrey, survived an overtime thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders to secure their ninth consecutive win.
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Sunday was good all the way around for the 49ers in the playoff picture. They're the No. 2 seed with a shot to climb to No. 1.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings went into Lambeau Field on Sunday trying to get a win and to stay healthy. Neither quest panned out. The Vikings were walloped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers and lost two starting offensive linemen for the game in the first quarter with injuries. Right tackle Brian O’Neill, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, injured his calf, and center Austin Schottmann, who started his ...
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Not the 49ers' day, but they still managed to pull out an OT win in Las Vegas.
The Lions don't have a clear path to the postseason, but they do have one, and their rebound from a poor start would make any No. 2 seed squirm.
We know six of the seven NFC playoff teams. The seventh will be determined on the final day of the season. The Packers, Seahawks and Lions are all still alive for the final wild card spot in the NFC. The Packers are favored, needing only to beat the Lions at home, while the Seahawks need [more]