Associated Press

When Jalen Hurts saw the middle of the field open up, he tucked the ball and ran. A few minutes later, the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl quest was back in high gear, too. Six days after Philly lost its first game of the season, Hurts scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play, and the Eagles rallied for a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.