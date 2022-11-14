Every Davante Adams catch from 126-yard game Week 10
Watch every catch from Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams 126-yard game against the Indianapolis Colts from Week 10 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Packers rookie Christian Watson had a huge game against the Cowboys
Dallas led 28-14 before Aaron Rodgers and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson hooked up twice to tie the game and Green Bay came up with a huge fourth-down stop in overtime.
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
Bill Cowher blasted the Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim coach
The Packers were down 28-14 to the Cowboys and looking at a sixth-straight loss. Christian Watson, the Packers defense and Allen Lazard had other ideas.
The Dolphins made the right hire at head coach this past offseason.
The Indianapolis Colts meet the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams struggle, and the Colts have an interim coach who came from ESPN.
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in perhaps the wildest game of the 2022 NFL season. Here's how it all went down.
Same story, different day. The Cowboys found a way to lose to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Here's everything we know from the Colts' 25-20 win over the Raiders.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors in the past week, let by Russell Westbrook.
The Giants rebounded from their pre-bye week loss to the Seahawks with a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Raiders drop another game, lose to Colts 25-20
MUNICH (AP) Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward. The Buccaneers beat the Seahawks 21-16, but both sides seemed to appreciate the historic nature of the event.
The Bills have a Josh Allen problem and dropped to third place after a heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings.
Josh Allen is starting as the Bills host the Vikings. Follow this page for live updates of the action.
Detroit Lions overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter at the Chicago Bears for Dan Campbell's first road win as head coach
College Football Odds: Opening Lines, Values Week 12. The early college football lines and odds for Week 12 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?
Robert Quinn can become the first player to accomplish this feat since the NFL went to a uniform schedule in 1933.