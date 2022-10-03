Every Davante Adams catch in 101-yards game Week 4
Watch every Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams catch in a 101-yard game in the Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes sank an eight-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole Sunday to defeat Austria's Sepp Straka and win the PGA Sanderson Farms Championship.
Recapping the Packers' 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots in Week 4 of the 2022 season.
Raiders winners and losers in 32-23 victory vs. Broncos
The Patriots come up short after nearly stunning the Packers at Lambeau Field
Mike Vrabel explained what happened when Treylon Burks stayed on the field after sustaining an injury in Week 4.
The Ravens blew a second-half lead in loss the Bills, exacerbated by coach John Harbaugh's late-game call to go for TD in 4th-and-goal situation.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
Bill Belichick lost his cool during Sunday's game.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
With Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured, Saquon Barkley rushed for 146 yards and even stepped in at QB to lead NY Giants to best start since 2009.
Sweeney and Powell are being mourned by Jets fans everywhere.
Only five Chiefs players will have two flag decals on their helmets.
Moments before Bills kicker Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to beat the Ravens on Sunday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters could be seen screaming at each other on the sideline. Other members of the team got between the two men before the 23-20 loss was officially in the books [more]
Jerome Boger's horrid roughing the passer penalty was among the things that allowed the Bills to beat the Ravens.
Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny and the Seattle Seahawks dropped the Detroit Lions to 1-3 in a 48-45 win at Ford Field.
The #49ers could see a new, familiar face at running back Monday night.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was livid with the officials after a controversial play in Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
Respect the hustle. Also, try your best not to laugh.