Every Dalton Schultz catch from 2-TD game Week 17
Watch all seven of Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz's catches from his 2-touchdown game on 'Thursday Night Football' against the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Dak Prescott threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns to Dalton Schultz as the Dallas Cowboys beat the banged-up and resting Tennessee Titans 27-13 on Thursday night for their sixth win in seven games. The Cowboys (12-4) posted their first back-to-back 12-win seasons since 1994 and 1995, when Dallas won its last of the franchise's five Super Bowl titles. The Cowboys still need to finish the regular season by winning at Washington with Philadelphia (13-2) losing out for a chance at a second straight NFC East title.
