Every CU Buffs player to earn their jersey number so far this spring

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders does things a little unorthodox at times. None of his players started spring football with numbers on their jerseys. Rather, they have to earn them with their play and work ethic.

With the spring game coming up and spring practice underway, quite a few players have already earned jersey numbers.

A few of the big-name transfers have their numbers sealed, but a few other players are notably missing. It’s a different approach, but it will be interesting to see if it pays off.

Nonetheless, here’s a rundown of all the Buffs who have earned their numbers so far this spring:

#5 WR JIMMY HORN JR.

Nov 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) runs with the ball against the UCF Knights during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The former USF receiver has already earned his number and should be one of the favorite targets for Shedeur Sanders.

#7 SAFETY CAM'ROM SILMON-CRAIG

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI – DECEMBER 03: Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig #7 of the Jackson State Tigers tackles Karl Ligon #19 of the Southern University Jaguars during the first half of the SWAC Championship game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig is one of a bunch of former Jackson State players who made the move to Boulder alongside Deion Sanders.

#12 WR/CB TRAVIS HUNTER

After intercepting an Alcorn pass, Jackson State centerback Travis Hunter (12) runs for a touchdown at the Jack Spinks Football Stadium in Lorman, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Tcl Jsu Alcorn

Is this a surprise? Travis Hunter was the biggest addition this offseason and has been taking many reps at wide receiver.

#20 LB LAVONTA BENTLEY

Sept. 5, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Clemson Tigers linebacker LaVonta Bentley (42) recovers a blocked punt by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets punter David Shanahan (43) during the second half of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson transfer LaVonta Bentley is expected to become a special part of this Buffs defense, and he earned his number early on.

#29 LB ISAAC HURTADO

Nov 21, 2015; Pullman, WA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars during the second half at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 27-3. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Hurtado is a former JUCO transfer and could work his way into significant playing time next season.

#43 SAFETY TREVOR WOODS

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) pushes at Colorado Buffaloes safety Trevor Woods (43) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Woods was on the roster last year, which is a fairly uncommon sight for the new-look program.

#44 DL Jordan Domineck

Nov 25, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) is tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Former Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck will sport the No. 44 come fall.

#89 TE Louis Passarello

Colorado tight end Louis Passarello (89) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Returner Louis Passarello is the first tight end to earn a number this spring.

#99 DL SHANE COKES

Oct 16, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of a Colorado Buffaloes helmet and football before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Cokes is a transfer from Dartmouth and was the first defensive player to earn his number.

