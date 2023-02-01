Every Crimson Tide player to appear in Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet on Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles and Chiefs were both the one-seed in their respective divisions and have been the two most consistent teams in the NFL all year long.

The Super Bowl showdown will feature the First-team and Second-team All-Pro quarterbacks as well as some of the best offensive play callers in the league. The game will feature a number of former Alabama Crimson Tide stars including a Heisman Trophy winner.

Despite Alabama having the most amount of players in the league by any college program, there aren’t all too many in the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts (QB)

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Second-team All-Pro QB, Jalen Hurts, has played the position as well as anyone in the NFL this year. Hurts is the conductor of this Eagles team, and he is going to have to go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl 57.

Philadelphia Eagles - DeVonta Smith (WR)

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The former Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith, was ninth in the NFL in receiving in 2022. Between him and A.J. Brown, the Chiefs defensive backs are gonna have a long evening.

Philadelphia Eagles - Landon Dickerson (OL)

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dickerson suffered an injury in the NFC Championship Game against the San Fransisco 49ers, but it sounds like he has the green light to go in the Super Bowl. Dickerson will have his hands full with All-Pro DT Chris Jones all evening and will be a key matchup in this game.

Philadelphia Eagles - Josh Jobe (DB)

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jobe has little playing time for the Eagles this season but is still on the active roster. The rookie finds his way to the Super Bowl in his first season.

Kansas City Chiefs - No available players

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

There are no players on the Chiefs roster that played college football at Alabama, which is not all too common throughout the league.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire