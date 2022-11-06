Every Cordarrelle Patterson touch in first game back from injury Week 9
Watch every Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson touch in his first game back from injury in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
It looks like Cooper Kupp‘s ankle is OK. Early in the second quarter, Kupp caught a pass down the right seam and took it the rest of the way for a 69-yard touchdown. With the extra point, the Rams had a 7-3 lead over the Buccaneers. Kupp is off to another hot start, catching four [more]
The Ravens won’t have tight end Mark Andrews for Monday night’s game against the Saints. Andrews was expected to miss the game once the Ravens listed him as doubtful to play due to shoulder and knee injuries and he was officially ruled out on Sunday. The Ravens announced that Andrews is not traveling with the [more]
The Chicago Bears defense — after struggling to slow down Miami Dolphins and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for nearly three quarters — finally came up with stops on three consecutive drives. But a Bears offense that had been humming most of the game couldn’t come up with a winning drive as the Dolphins hung on for a 35-32 victory Sunday at Soldier Field. Trailing by three points ...
Cooper Kupp is putting the Rams on his back
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The sky was falling for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. ''We're too young to flinch,'' coach Robert Saleh said after New York's stunning 20-17 victory Sunday. The defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to send the Jets (6-3) into their bye-week break a half-game behind the division-leading Bills (6-2).
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Rodgers' season went from bad to worse against Detroit.
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
CINCINNATI (AP) Just when the Carolina Panthers' season seemed as if it couldn't get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history - and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 - the largest intermission deficit in franchise history - before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team's previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss.
The Bears might have a quarterback.
College football rankings by conference after Week 10. How good are the teams in each league?
Kirk Herbstreit announces his top four college football teams and first two out of the College Football Playoff after Week 10. Herbstreit has Oregon and TCU ahead of Tennessee.
Referees can't flag themselves for pass interference.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Jacksonville's Tyson Campbell believes he can cover anyone in the league. Adams had nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns through two quarters Sunday, looking unstoppable while Campbell mostly shadowed him all over the field. “When you’re going against great receivers, they’re going to make their plays," Campbell said.
National reactions: Josh Allen takes blunt of criticism for #Bills loss to #Jets:
Justin Fields was electric Sunday at Soldier Field, but the Bears' defense had no answers for the Dolphins' high-powered offense.
The Jets didn't forget the Bills shot in their stadium renderings