Every Cooper Kupp catch in 125-yard game Week 5

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Grady Jarrett and the Atlanta Falcons didn't want to touch the subject of whether NFL quarterbacks are being given extra protection in the wake of the concussion that sidelined Miami's Tua Tagovailoa. Especially when the quarterback in question was Tom Brady. Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after what many observed to be a typical sack late in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.