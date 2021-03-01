Every conceivable quarterback who could start for the Jets in 2021

It’s anyone’s guess who will start under center for the Jets in 2021.

They’ve been linked to seemingly every quarterback this offseason. The Jets could keep Sam Darnold for another year, but they also have the assets to pull of a trade for Deshaun Watson and were mentioned in a report about Russell Wilson’s desire to leave Seattle. Even though the Jets are nearly sure to miss out on Trevor Lawrence, New York still owns the second overall pick and could use it on a quarterback if they don’t go with a veteran passer.

The Jets won’t make a decision about their starter until they’ve finished evaluating the draft-eligible quarterbacks – likely sometime after Ohio State’s Pro Day on March 30 – so until then, it’s almost impossible to know who Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will pick.

A lot of names are floating around, though. Let’s check out eight possible options for the Jets to choose as their 2021 quarterback.

Sam Darnold

(Adam Hunger-AP)

Darnold has been with the team for three years, is comfortable in the city and with the existing roster, and is still very young and impressionable. But he's also been widely inconsistent since the Jets drafted him third overall in 2018 and looked more like a bust than a franchise quarterback last season. The Jets may like Darnold more than the rookies, though, and he's a cheaper option than trading for a star veteran.

Deshaun Watson

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

This would require a massive trade package to pull off, but the Jets have the assets to do it. Multiple first-round picks and a couple of quality players should seal the deal if Houston decides to trade the disgruntled gunslinger, but Watson would need to sign off on the trade before it could be completed. Watson would immediately become the best quarterback to play for the Jets in the past decade, but it would change Douglas and Saleh’s strategy for building the team.

Zach Wilson

(Rick Bowmer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The BYU quarterback very well could be the second overall pick in the 2021 draft. The lackluster competition he faced in college has been a concern for some draft pundits, but Wilson has the requisite skills to be a quality passer in the NFL. He could also be a strong fit in Mike LaFleur’s offense. Whether it's the Jets or someone else, Wilson is talented and will likely be a top-10 pick in April.

Justin Fields

(Chris Graythen-Getty Images)

Originally the consensus second-best quarterback in the draft behind Trevor Lawrence, Fields is more or less tied with Wilson as a potential No. 2 pick for the Jets. Fields lit up college football at Ohio State over the past two seasons and went bonkers in the College Football Playoff against Clemson with six touchdown passes. He’s flawed in some regards but fits the mold of what a quarterback looks like in the modern NFL.

Trey Lance

(Bruce Kluckhohn-AP)

Lance is a darkhorse selection for the Jets – in a trade-back scenario. Lance only played one game in 2020 because of the pandemic but has the makings of a solid NFL quarterback. He'd be a solid player in LaFleur's offense, too, and appears more polished than Wilson and Fields. He's someone to think about if Douglas wants to stock up on extra picks.

Russell Wilson

(Jennifer Stewart-AP)

Wilson hasn’t officially requested a trade, but The Athletic reported that his camp told the Seahawks he would accept one to a handful of teams, including the Jets. ESPN's Adam Schefter said something similar, except the Jets didn't make the cut. Either way, New York should be interested if Wilson is on the block. A star under center, Wilson is also an outspoken supporter of Saleh's and might be interested both from a football and marketability standpoint. It would cost a lot of trade for Wilson – and he probably isn’t even available – but crazier things have happened.

Jimmy Garoppolo

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

The 49ers have said Garoppolo will be their starter next season, but that hasn't stopped rumors from swirling. His contract is easily movable and he is familiar with Mike LaFleur’s offense after the two began working together in San Francisco in 2017. Garoppolo could be an option for New York in a swap for Darnold or some other trade.

Mac Jones

(Gary Cosby Jr. - Tuscaloosa News)

This would be a stunning surprise for Jets fans. Jones has garnered a lot of praise since leading Alabama to a national championship, but he isn’t widely considered to be a better quarterback than Wilson, Fields and Lance. Jones is absolutely a first-round talent but likely won’t be the second quarterback taken off the board. He’s still an option for the Jets, though, if they pass on Darnold, the other three rookies and trade back.

