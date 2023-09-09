Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Texas A&M-Miami: Here's who didn't pick Aggies?

"College GameDay" game predictions are in for No. 23 Texas A&M football's matchup with Miami.

Four of the five panelists picked the Aggies over the Hurricanes, including legendary Alabama quarterback and celebrity guest picker Joe Namath.

Here's a rundown of who predicted whom ahead of the game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida (2:30 p.m., ABC):

Texas A&M-Miami predictions from 'College GameDay': See who Joe Namath, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso picked

Joe Namath, Texas A&M

Desmond Howard, Texas A&M

Pat McAfee, Texas A&M

Lee Corso, Miami

Kirk Herbstreit, Texas A&M

