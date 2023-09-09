Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Notre Dame football vs. NC State

"College GameDay" predictions are in for Saturday's matchup between No. 11 Notre Dame and NC State.

Four of the five panelists picked the visiting Fighting Irish (2-0) to take down the Wolfpack (1-0, 0-0 ACC), including, celebrity guest picker Joe Namath.

Here's a rundown of who picked whom ahead of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. (noon ET, ABC):

Joe Namath, Notre Dame

Lee Corso, Notre Dame

Kirk Herbstreit, NC State

Pat McAfee, Notre Dame

Desmond Howard, Notre Dame

