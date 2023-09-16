Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Michigan State-Washington: Did anyone pick the Spartans?

With kickoff set for Michigan State's game Saturday against No. 8 Washington, ESPN's "College GameDay" crew has made its predictions for the contest.

All five of the show's panelists, including guest picker Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, selected the Huskies to take care of business at Spartan Stadium as a 16.5-point favorite.

Here's a rundown of who picked Washington ahead of the 5 p.m. game in East Lansing, Michigan.

Desmond Howard: Washington

Pat McAfee: Washington

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: Washington

Lee Corso: Washington

Kirk Herbstreit: Washington

Fan vote: Washington (80%)

