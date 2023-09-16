Advertisement

Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Michigan State-Washington: Did anyone pick the Spartans?

Craig Meyer, USA TODAY NETWORK
With kickoff set for Michigan State's game Saturday against No. 8 Washington, ESPN's "College GameDay" crew has made its predictions for the contest.

All five of the show's panelists, including guest picker Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, selected the Huskies to take care of business at Spartan Stadium as a 16.5-point favorite.

Here's a rundown of who picked Washington ahead of the 5 p.m. game in East Lansing, Michigan.

  • Desmond Howard: Washington

  • Pat McAfee: Washington

  • Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: Washington

  • Lee Corso: Washington

  • Kirk Herbstreit: Washington

  • Fan vote: Washington (80%)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Michigan State-Washington