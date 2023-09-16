Every 'College GameDay' prediction for LSU-Mississippi State: It wasn't unanimous
ESPN's "College GameDay" crew has made their predictions for the matchup between No. 14 LSU and Mississippi State on Saturday.
Four of the Five panelists chose the Tigers over the Bulldogs, including celebrity guest picker Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Here's a rundown of each prediction ahead of the game at 11 a.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi:
Desmond Howard: LSU
Pat McAfee: LSU
The Rock: LSU
Lee Corso: Mississippi State
Kirk Herbstreit: LSU
