Every 'College GameDay' prediction for LSU-Mississippi State: It wasn't unanimous

ESPN's "College GameDay" crew has made their predictions for the matchup between No. 14 LSU and Mississippi State on Saturday.

Four of the Five panelists chose the Tigers over the Bulldogs, including celebrity guest picker Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Here's a rundown of each prediction ahead of the game at 11 a.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi:

Desmond Howard: LSU

Pat McAfee: LSU

The Rock: LSU

Lee Corso: Mississippi State

Kirk Herbstreit: LSU

