Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Colorado football vs. Nebraska: The pick is unanimous

On Saturday, Colorado and Nebraska will renew their heated and longstanding football rivalry with a matchup at Folsom Field in Boulder.

In the minutes before the game kicked off, all analysts on ESPN's "College GameDay" went with coach Deion Sanders and the No. 25 Buffaloes, including celebrity picker Joe Namath, the former Alabama quarterback representing his alma mater on the "GameDay" set in Tuscaloosa, Alabama ahead of Saturday night's meeting between No. 3 Alabama and No. 10 Texas.

Here's a rundown of who predicted whom ahead of Saturday's game between the Buffaloes (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) and Cornhuskers (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten):

Joe Namath, Colorado

Desmond Howard, Colorado

Pat McAfee, Colorado

Kirk Herbstreit, Colorado

Lee Corso, Colorado

Fan vote, Colorado (83 percent)

