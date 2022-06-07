Every College Football Hall of Fame member from LSU
The National Football Foundation recently released the list of nominees for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class. One of the many players to crack the ballot — Bradie James — is a former LSU linebacker.
James will look to become the 12th former Tigers player to be inducted in the hall. Currently, only 10 players have been inducted, but that will change in December when Kevin Faulk joins as part of the 2022 class. LSU has also seen five coaches be selected for the Hall of Fame.
As we wait to find out if the list of LSU players in Atlanta will grow by one, here's a rundown of every former Tigers player and coach currently in the Hall of Fame.
Dana Bible, Coach
AP Photo
Inducted: 1951
Michael Donahue, Coach
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Inducted: 1951
Lawrence "Biff" Jones, Coach
Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images
Inducted: 1954
Gaynell "Gus" Tinsley, End
AP Photo
Inducted: 1956
Bernie Moore, Coach
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Inducted: 1954
Ken Kavanaugh, End
AP Photo
Inducted: 1963
Abe Mickal, Halfback
AP Photo
Inducted: 1967
Doc Fenton, End/Quarterback
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Inducted: 1971
Charlie McClendon, Coach
AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky
Inducted: 1986
Tommy Casanova, Defensive Back
AP Photo
Inducted: 1995
Billy Cannon, Halfback
AP Photo/File
Inducted: 2008
Jerry Stovall, Halfback
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 John David Mercer
Inducted: 2010
Charles Alexander, Tailback
AP Photo
Inducted: 2012
Bert Jones, Quarterback
AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky
Inducted: 2016
Glenn Dorsey, Defensive Tackle
Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Inducted: 2020
Kevin Faulk, Running Back
Andy Lyons/Allsport
Inducted: 2022
