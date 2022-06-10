Every College Football Hall of Fame member for Clemson

Founded in 1951 by the National Football Foundation, the College Football Hall of Fame is highly selective in its induction process, with less than 1,300 people receiving the honor.

While Clemson will undoubtedly have future inductees because of its success over the past decade, eight members who coached or played at Clemson have already been inducted, one of which earned the honor in 2021.

Clemson has a chance to produce its ninth member in the coming years, as former linebacker Levon Kirkland is on the 2023 ballot. Earning All-American honors three times in college, Kirkland finished with 273 career tackles (40 for loss) and 19 career sacks.

Fans will have to wait until next year to see if Kirkland makes the cut, but here are Clemson’s current eight College Football Hall of Fame members in order by the year they were inducted.

John Heisman, Coach

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Inducted: 1954

James McFadden, Running back

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY SportsInducted: 1959

Inducted: 1959

Jess Neely, Coach

John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Inducted: 1971

Frank Howard, Coach

Ken Ruinard/Staff

Inducted: 1989

Terry Kinard, Safety

FRANK PEARCE/Staff, The Greenville News

Inducted: 2001

Jeff Davis, Linebacker

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Inducted: 2007

Danny Ford, Coach

FRANK PEARCE/Staff, The Greenville News

Inducted: 2017

C.J. Spiller, Running back

Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Inducted: 2021

[mm-video type=video id=01g1vwgzwvw2p2dbemxp playlist_id=01fvdd1xkgcx6zr5s5 player_id=01eqbvp13nn1gy6hd4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01g1vwgzwvw2p2dbemxp/01g1vwgzwvw2p2dbemxp-297473a96b7980d2fca566d20edf4433.jpg][listicle id=2235]

1

1