Every coaching vacancy the Colts must replace this offseason

The Indianapolis Colts coaching staff will look different when the 2022 season arrives and they’ve already begun filling in some spot.

The biggest hit with the coaching staff came when former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was hired to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears. He took with him four of the assistant coaches on the defensive side of the ball.

This led to the Colts essentially cleaning house when it came to the defensive coaching staff and then hiring Gus Bradley to be the new defensive coordinator.

The Colts have also seen a few other assistants take on new roles with other teams.

Here’s a quick look at all of the coaching positions the Colts will have to replace this offseason:

Defensive Coordinator

This move has already been made. The Colts hired the aforementioned Bradley last week and introduced him on Thursday when he met with the media for the first time. Bradley said he’s still in the process of filling out his defensive coaching staff but it has been reported that Ron Milus is expected to join him in Indy.

Defensive Line Coach

The Colts opted not to bring back former defensive line coach Brian Baker, whose contract expired at the end of the season. Whomever Bradley brings in for this role will have arguably the most important job among all of the assistant coaches.

Linebackers Coach

Former Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi followed Matt Eberflus to Chicago for the same role. That was to be expected given the history the two have shared over the years.

Safeties Coach

Eberflus brought with him former Colts safeties coach Alan Williams, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Bears.

Cornerbacks Coach

Losing James Rowe, who also followed Eberflus, is a tough break for the Colts. It should be expected that if Milus does come to work under Gus Bradley, his role would likely be with the secondary.

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach

It isn’t clear if the Colts will keep this position on the staff. That may be up to Bradley and whoever runs the secondary. But the Colts have a vacancy here with David Overstreet II being the final piece to go to Chicago with Eberflus.

Story continues

Wide Receivers Coach

The Colts will have to replace former wide receivers coach Mike Groh, who took the same role with the new-look New York Giants under Brian Daboll.

Senior Offensive Assistant

It’s still unclear if Frank Reich will keep this position on the coaching staff. They essentially made it specifically for Press Taylor, who joined the staff during the 2021 offseason. Now, Taylor is the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars under new head coach Doug Pederson.

1

1

1

1