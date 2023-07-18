Every coach, player at 2023 ACC Media Days, including Clemson football's Cade Klubnik

In addition to coach Dabo Swinney, the Clemson football team will be represented by quarterback Cade Klubnik, offensive lineman Will Putnam and defensive tackle Tyler Davis during the 2023 ACC media days set for July 25-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For the third consecutive year each of the league’s 14 teams will bring three players to the annual media gathering at The Westin in downtown Charlotte.

Klubnik, a sophomore from Austin, Texas, was named ACC Championship Game MVP after completing 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards with a touchdown in a 39-10 win against North Carolina.

Ten teams will be bringing a quarterback to the event.

Putnam, a graduate from Tampa, Florida, will enter his fourth year as a starter along the offensive line in 2023 after earning All-ACC honors at center last season. He has logged 2,611 snaps over 47 career games.

Davis, a graduate from Apopka, Florida, was a 2022 All-American and a three-time All-ACC selection, tying him with Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and William Perry for most career All-ACC selections by a defensive tackle in program history.

Other ACC representatives include:

Boston College: Coach Jeff Hafley, QB Emmett Morhead, DL Donovan Ezeiruaki, OL Christian Mahogany

Duke: Coach Mike Elko, QB Riley Leonard, DL DeWayne Carter, OL Jacob Monk

Florida State: Coach Mike Norvell, QB Jordan Travis, DL Jared Verse, LB Kalen DeLoach

Georgia Tech: Coach Brent Key, DB LaMiles Brooks, OL Jordan Williams, DL Sylvain Yondjouen

Louisville: Coach Jeff Brohm, RB Jawhar Jordan, DL Ashton Gillotte, OL Bryan Hudson

Miami: Coach Mario Cristobal, QB Tyler Van Dyke, DB Kam Kinchens, OL Matt Lee

North Carolina: Coach Mack Brown, QB Drake Maye, LB Cedric Gray, TE John Copenhaver

NC State: Coach Dave Doeren, QB Brennan Armstrong, LB Payton Wilson, DB Ayden White

Pitt: Coach Pat Narduzzi, QB Phil Jurkovec, DB MJ Devonshire, OL Matt Goncalves

Syracuse: Coach Dino Babers, QB Garrett Shrader, TE Oronde Gadsden II, LB Marlowe Wax

Virginia: Coach Tony Elliott, QB Tony Muskett, DL Chico Bennett, RB Perris Jones

Virginia Tech: Coach Brent Pry, TE Nick Gallo, DL Josh Fuga, WR Ali Jennings

Wake Forest: Coach Dave Clawson, QB Mitch Griffis, OL Michael Jurgen, LB Chase Jones

