Every coach that has joined and departed Auburn this offseason

Bryan Harsin, who has been at Auburn for just 14 months, is apparently in jeopardy of lasting one season as Auburn’s head coach and the amount of turnover on both his staff and on the roster is apparently being used against him.

In this era of college football, there is more and more roster movement and this is becoming an integral part of the sport. So this can be something tricky to hold against one coach when it is something affecting the sport.

With that being said, where there is smoke there can be fire. So let’s look at the coaches that have both joined and left Auburn since the start of last season.

Mike Bobo, Offensive Coordinator

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Bobo signed a three-year deal when he joined Harsin’s inagural coaching staff but barely made it a full season, being let go after the Iron Bowl.

Auburn’s offense stalled in the second half of the season and was a major reason the Tigers lost their last four regualr season games,

Cornelius Williams, Wide Receivers Coach

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Williams, who has extensive Alabama ties, was brought in to help connect Auburn with the local area. He made it just four games before Harsin decided to move on from him.

Eric Kiesau, Wide Receivers Coach

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

After Harsin moved on from Williams, he promoted Kiesau to wide receivers coach. Kiesau was Harsin’s offensive coordinator at Boise State.

Austin Davis, Offensive Coordinator

Seattle Seahawks

After moving on from Bobo, Harsin tabbed Davis as his next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. That lasted just 43 days as Davis stepped away for personal reasons. This left an opening at offensivce coordinator that has yet to be filled.

Nick Eason, Defensive Line

© Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Eason spent one season at Auburn before departing for his alma mater Clemson. While a blow, this is a departure that is nobody’s fault and is part of college football.

Derek Mason, Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Mason had one season on the Plains and the results were quite good. However, he opted to step down and was shortly hired at Oklahoma State in the same role. He allegedly disagreed with Harsin and felt he needed to move on. His departure meant neither of the orriginal coordinators made it to Year 2 of Harsin’s tenure.

Jimmy Brumbaugh, Defensive Line Coach

© Todd Warshaw

A former All-SEC defensive lineman at Auburn, Brumbaugh was brought in to replace Eason. He was an analyst for Oregon last season and has spent time at Colorado, Maryland and Tennessee.

Christian Robinson, Linebackers Coach/Defensive Run Game Coordinator

© Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Robinson was brought in after Jeff Schmedding was promoted to defensive coordinator after Mason left. He has spent the past four seasons coaching linebackers at Florida.

