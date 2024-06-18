Every club's first and last fixture in the 2024/25 Premier League season
The Premier League fixtures were released on Tuesday and we can already start looking ahead to the 2024/25 season.
Here are the all important first and last fixtures of the upcoming campaign for all 20 teams.
Opening day (weekend commencing 17 August 2024)
🚨 Announce 2024/25 Premier League fixtures 🚨 pic.twitter.com/g7PU3duDV6
— Premier League (@premierleague) June 18, 2024
Closing day (weekend commencing 25 May 2025)
Bournemouth vs Leicester
Ipswich vs West Ham
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Newcastle vs Everton
Southampton vs Arsenal
Tottenham vs Brighton