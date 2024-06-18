Every club's first and last fixture in the 2024/25 Premier League season

The Premier League fixtures were released on Tuesday and we can already start looking ahead to the 2024/25 season.

Here are the all important first and last fixtures of the upcoming campaign for all 20 teams.

Opening day (weekend commencing 17 August 2024)

Closing day (weekend commencing 25 May 2025)

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Fulham vs Manchester City

Ipswich vs West Ham

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Newcastle vs Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Arsenal

Tottenham vs Brighton

Wolves vs Brentford