Every Clemson Signee who will be with the team in Jacksonville for Bowl Practices

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team are getting a great look at their newest signees, with multiple traveling to Jacksonville with the team for bowl practices. The number is 15 of 22, which is a great number to hit.

“Several of those guys are going to meet us at the bowl,” Swinney said. “They changed that rule last year to where guys could come in and get some practice with you and come to the bowl with you, the whole deal. Can’t play, but can be part of the process.”

While they aren’t allowed to participate in the bowl, it is great to get these guys practicing. You get to see what you have in a player, introduce them to their future teammates and allow them an opportunity to impress.

“That’s just really helpful because you go ahead and start getting some guys acclimated and start making the transition with them,” he said.

“We’ll get started right away, get them in line,” Swinney added. “Start teaching individual, start learning, start getting to know people.”

So, who’s going to be practicing? The list includes linebacker Sammy Brown, running back David Eziomume, cornerback Tavoy Feagin, cornerback Corian Gipson, kicker Nolan Hauser, safety Ricardo Jones and defensive tackle Champ Thompson, and preferred walk-on receiver Chase Byrd.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire