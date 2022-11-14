Every Christian Watson catch from 3-TD game Week 10
Watch every catch from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson's 3-touchdown game against the Dallas Cowboys from Week 10 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Breaking down the Packers' 31-28 win over the Cowboys: What went right, what went wrong and what it means.
The Chargers' defensive line is getting thinner.
Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp had an unusually quiet game before going down with an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals.
It may not be sustainable for the Vikings to keep relying on Jefferson, who made the catch of the year Sunday, and other stars to pull them out of sticky situations. Then again, they just beat Buffalo and are 8-1.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
Bill Cowher blasted the Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim coach
The Dolphins made the right hire at head coach this past offseason.
Justin Jefferson's catch of the year. Josh Allen's end zone fumble. This game was wild.
With their third straight loss, the Raiders look like a rudderless ship and the locker room is in disarray.
The Indianapolis Colts meet the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams struggle, and the Colts have an interim coach who came from ESPN.
The New York Giants benched wide receiver Kenny Golladay in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans.
The Bills have a Josh Allen problem and dropped to third place after a heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings.
Two weeks ago, as Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett faced potential replacement during his first year on the job if his team had lost to the Jaguars in London, a fairly well-connected league insider asked why Hackett is getting so much criticism, while Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gets a pass? The easy answer at the time [more]
National reactions: #Bills-#Vikings being called 'game of the year'
MUNICH (AP) Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward. The Buccaneers beat the Seahawks 21-16, but both sides seemed to appreciate the historic nature of the event.
Neither starting quarterback was available for the Cardinals or Rams on Sunday. But one backup looked a lot better than the other. Arizona’s Colt McCoy led the Cardinals to a 27-17 victory over the defending-champion Rams, who had John Wolford behind center for Matthew Stafford. With Kyler Murray out due to an injured hamstring, McCoy [more]
Here's everything we know from the Colts' 25-20 win over the Raiders.
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in perhaps the wildest game of the 2022 NFL season. Here's how it all went down.
The Giants rebounded from their pre-bye week loss to the Seahawks with a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.