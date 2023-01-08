Every Christian Kirk catch vs. Titans Week 18
Watch every Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk catch vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
A late defensive score lifted Jaguars over Titans and secured the AFC South title, one year after Jacksonville finished with worst record in NFL.
Fourteen NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
League announced it won't resume Week 17's Buffalo-Cincinnati game and that invites new scenarios that could include neutral-field AFC championship game ... but only between K.C. and Buffalo.
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game won’t be played in Indianapolis. [more]
Brock Purdy, who entered the season as the 49ers' third quarterback, has saved the team's season while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron.
Here's how the Chiefs joined the Patriots and the Colts in the NFL records books with their Week 18 blowout win over the Raiders.
The Chiefs come up with some strange plays near the goal line.
Kyle Shanahan recalls one moment when he started to feel comfortable with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
The Chiefs quarterback solidified his case as the NFL MVP with another record.
Greg Papa identified the most impressive trait that Brock Purdy has shown as the 49ers' starting quarterback.
The Raiders end the season at 6-11.
On a night in which the Jaguars offense struggled, the defense got the key score.
The NFL made postseason adjustments in the wake of a Week 17 game's cancellation, but the solution isn't perfect.
Here's an updated overview of the playoff scenarios for the Patriots before Sunday's Week 18 game against the Bills.
Odds for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's next team include the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, the Arizona Cardinals.
It looks like the Denver Broncos want Sean Payton to be their next head coach, but it's going to cost them