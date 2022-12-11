Every Chris Moore catch from 124-yard game Week 14
Watch every Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore catch against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 of the NFL 2022 season.
Mahomes did it again with another insane pass.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.
Deebo Samuel's leg was rolled up on as he was tackled awkwardly on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.
Jared Goff threw TDs to three different receivers, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit's 34-23 win over Minnesota.
This was the game analysts feared was coming
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Robert Saleh vowed that Mike White will continue to start over Zach Wilson, even as White was en route to a hospital.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Scoring updates and analysis from Sunday's Cleveland Browns game at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 of the NFL regular season.
Detroit Lions game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 11 at Ford Field
Instant analysis after Browns vs. Bengals in Week 14.
The New York Giants were picked apart by the Philadelphia Eagles, 48-22, in Week 14, and here's how Twitter reacted throughout the game.
NFL Films producer Greg Cosell believes Brock Purdys skill set matches where he was taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Check out which players are leaving and which are joining the UCLA and USC football program via the transfer portal.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has been taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left knee on a running play. Samuel's leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Samuel stayed down for a few minutes as he was tended to by the training staff before trying stand up.
The Cowboys rallied to beat the worst team in the league at home, but the 27-23 victory over the Texans might prove costly. Right tackle Terence Steele went out with a left knee injury with 49 seconds left in the first half. “We’re concerned,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said afterward, via Michael Gehlken [more]
Ezekiel Elliott scored with 41 seconds left to polish off a clutch drive and help Dallas avoid an embarrassing loss.