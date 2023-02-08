Every Chiefs player with Super Bowl experience
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have been to and won a Super Bowl in the last five years. As a result, both teams have veterans on the roster who have been through this experience before. They even have a few select players that have Super Bowl experience with other teams. The young players on the roster in Kansas City are able to lean on those salty veterans for guidance as they deal with the media frenzy and frantic week leading up to Super Bowl LVII.
Below is a quick look at every player on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster, practice squad and injured reserve list who has experienced a Super Bowl firsthand:
QB Patrick Mahomes
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
TE Travis Kelce
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
DT Chris Jones
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
RT Andrew Wylie
AP Photo/Chris O’Meara
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
DE Frank Clark
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
CB L'Jarius Sneed
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
QB Chad Henne
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
S Juan Thornhill
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LIV (IR), Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
DT Khalen Saunders
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
DT Derrick Nnadi
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
P Tommy Townsend
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
K Harrison Butker
Mark Brown/Getty Images
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
LS James Winchester
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
TE Blake Bell
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs.
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
G Nick Allegretti
Douglas Defelice-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
DE Mike Danna
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
LB Darius Harris
AP Photo/Brett Duke
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
TE Jody Fortson
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
LG Joe Thuney
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LI, LII and LIII with the Patriots.
RB Jerick McKinnon
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LIV with the 49ers.
RB Ronald Jones
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers.
WR Justin Watson
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers.
WR Mecole Hardman (IR)
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
DT Tershawn Wharton (IR)
AP Photo/Steve Luciano
Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
TE Kendall Blanton (Practice Squad)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.
WR Marcus Kemp (Practice Squad)
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.
C Austin Reiter (Practice Squad)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs
DT Danny Shelton (Practice Squad)
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots.