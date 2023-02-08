Every Chiefs player with Super Bowl experience

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have been to and won a Super Bowl in the last five years. As a result, both teams have veterans on the roster who have been through this experience before. They even have a few select players that have Super Bowl experience with other teams. The young players on the roster in Kansas City are able to lean on those salty veterans for guidance as they deal with the media frenzy and frantic week leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

Below is a quick look at every player on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster, practice squad and injured reserve list who has experienced a Super Bowl firsthand:

QB Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

TE Travis Kelce

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

DT Chris Jones

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

RT Andrew Wylie

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

DE Frank Clark

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

QB Chad Henne

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

S Juan Thornhill

Super Bowl LIV (IR), Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

DT Khalen Saunders

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

DT Derrick Nnadi

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

P Tommy Townsend

Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

K Harrison Butker

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

LS James Winchester

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

TE Blake Bell

Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

G Nick Allegretti

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

DE Mike Danna

Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

LB Darius Harris

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

TE Jody Fortson

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

LG Joe Thuney

Super Bowl LI, LII and LIII with the Patriots.

RB Jerick McKinnon

Super Bowl LIV with the 49ers.

RB Ronald Jones

Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers.

WR Justin Watson

Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers.

WR Mecole Hardman (IR)

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

DT Tershawn Wharton (IR)

Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

TE Kendall Blanton (Practice Squad)

Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.

WR Marcus Kemp (Practice Squad)

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs.

C Austin Reiter (Practice Squad)

Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs

DT Danny Shelton (Practice Squad)

Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots.

