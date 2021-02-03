Every Chiefs player practiced except for Eric Fisher, Willie Gay

The Chiefs know they’ll be without two players from their 53-man roster for Super Bowl LV, but everyone else is in play after the first practice session of the week.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said at his Wednesday video conference that every player on the active roster practiced except for left tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay. Fisher tore his Achilles and Gay had knee surgery last week.

Two other players from the team were held out of practice last Friday, but wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) are now back on the field.

Reid announced on Monday that cornerback L’Jarius Sned has cleared the concussion protocol, which cleared one of the few remaining injury issues for the Chiefs as they head into the final game of the year.

