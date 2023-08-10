Every Chiefs player who needs standout preseason performances to make Kansas City’s 53-man roster

The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL’s top team heading into the 2023 season and the competition to make their final roster is fierce. Players have done their best to prove that they are worthy of being carried onto Kansas City’s regular season roster during training camp, but the real test will start on Sunday when the Chiefs square off against the New Orleans Saints for their first preseason action.

While players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Joe Thuney are all obvious locks to make the team, others face an uphill battle to warrant their inclusion on Kansas City’s gameday squad in September.

Guys like Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, and Dicaprio Bootle are all on the roster bubble heading into the Chiefs’ preseason schedule, and are joined by 40 of their teammates on our list of every player who needs big-time performances to make the final cut ahead of the regular season kickoff:

QB Chris Oladokun

National Team quarterback Chris Oladokun throws against the American Team during the first half of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

WR Justyn Ross

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 04: Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before their game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

DB Ekow Boye-Doe

Kansas State senior cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe (25) looks back towards the sidelines as rain falls at Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the first quarter of Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown against Kansas.

© Evert Nelson/The Capitol Journal

QB Shane Buechele

Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele during pre-game warmups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

DB Kahlef Hailassie

Dec 18, 2021; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Kahlef Hailassie (12) attempts to tackle Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) during the first half in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

WR Ty Fryfogle

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (WO11) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Cornell Powell

Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell (14) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Chicago defeated Kansas City 19-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

DB Lamar Jackson

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) celebrates by dropping the ball after being tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Lamar Jackson (25) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

RB La'Mical Perine

Nov 22, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine (22) is congratulated after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

DB Dicaprio Bootle

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Dicaprio Bootle during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

RB Deneric Prince

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tulsa running back Deneric Prince (RB20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerrion Ealy walks off the field after a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

DB Reese Taylor

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) returns an interception in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

TE Izaiah Gathings

Western defensive back Kahlef Hailassie (12) intercepts the ball intended for MTSU wide receiver Izaiah Gathings (2) as he looks on and Western defensive end Michael Pitts (43) holds him back on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Houchens-Smith Stadium, in Bowling Green, Ky.

© HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal

MTSU wide receiver Izaiah Gathings (2) runs the ball as TSU cornerback Cory Gross Jr. (24) tries to stop him on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at MTSU’s home opener.

31 Mtsu V Tsu Football

DB Anthony Witherstone

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Cincinnati Bengals before the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jack Cochrane

USD linebacker Jack Cochrane during spring football camp Monday, April, 8, on the outdoor practice field at the university in Vermillion.

Usd Spring Football 015

© Briana Sanchez / Argus Leader

LB Cam Jones

Indiana’s Cam Jones (4) during the first open practice of the 2022 season at the practice facility at Indiana University on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times

DB Isaiah Norman

HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 29: Isaiah Norman #8 of the Marshall Thundering Herd is helped off the field after injuring his arm in the third quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Huntington, West Virginia. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

DB Anthony Cook

Nov 9, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Anthony Cook (4) signals for a fumble against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

LB Cole Christiansen

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cole Christiansen (48) celebrates after a play against the Buffalo Bills during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

TE Matt Bushman

Aug 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman (89) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DL B.J. Thompson

Nov 3, 2018; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears defensive end BJ Thompson (48) celebrates the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

DL Truman Jones

via Harvard Athletics

DL Joshua Kaindoh

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (59) on the line of scrimmage against the Washington Commanders during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

OL Sebastian Gutierrez

Aug 5, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

OL Wanya Morris

Sep 11, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Wanya Morris (64) in action during the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

OL Mike Caliendo

Western Michigan offensive lineman Mike Caliendo plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

OL Jerome Carvin

Sep 17, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Akron Zips at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

OL Anderson Hardy

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 10: Anderson Hardy #74 of the Appalachian State Mountaineers celebrates defeating the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

DL Chris Williams

Defensive Tackle Chris Williams (#66) moves to the next drill Colts camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Colts Camp Practice Continues At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Tuesday Aug 24 2021

© Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar

DL Danny Shelton

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions nose tackle Danny Shelton (71) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

OL Jason Godrick

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 13: Kansas City Chiefs players run through drills during Chiefs Mini Camp on June 13, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

OL Darian Kinnard

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – JANUARY 01: Darian Kinnard #70 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

OL Prince Tega Wanogho

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (70) on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

OL Lucas Niang

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Lucas Niang (67) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

TE Kendall Blanton

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton (86) scores a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the first quarter in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 09: Ihmir Smith-Marsette #82 of the Kansas City Chiefs poses during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LVII at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch on February 09, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

WR Ty Scott

Ty Scott, of Missouri State, during the Bears game against South Dakota State at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022.

© Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

WR Kekoa Crawford

Oct 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Golden Bears wide receiver Kekoa Crawford (11) runs against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

DL Phil Hoskins

Jul 27, 2022; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins looks back to fans on his way to the practice field at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

DL Matt Dickerson

Jun 6, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Matt Dickerson (92) during OTA workouts at the teams training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DL Malik Herring

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring (94) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

DL Daniel Wise

Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daniel Wise (92) runs out of the tunnel onto the field prior to their game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

