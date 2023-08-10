Every Chiefs player who needs standout preseason performances to make Kansas City’s 53-man roster
The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL’s top team heading into the 2023 season and the competition to make their final roster is fierce. Players have done their best to prove that they are worthy of being carried onto Kansas City’s regular season roster during training camp, but the real test will start on Sunday when the Chiefs square off against the New Orleans Saints for their first preseason action.
While players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Joe Thuney are all obvious locks to make the team, others face an uphill battle to warrant their inclusion on Kansas City’s gameday squad in September.
Guys like Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, and Dicaprio Bootle are all on the roster bubble heading into the Chiefs’ preseason schedule, and are joined by 40 of their teammates on our list of every player who needs big-time performances to make the final cut ahead of the regular season kickoff:
QB Chris Oladokun
WR Justyn Ross
DB Ekow Boye-Doe
QB Shane Buechele
DB Kahlef Hailassie
WR Ty Fryfogle
WR Cornell Powell
DB Lamar Jackson
RB La'Mical Perine
DB Dicaprio Bootle
RB Deneric Prince
RB/WR Jerrion Ealy
DB Reese Taylor
TE Izaiah Gathings
DB Anthony Witherstone
LB Jack Cochrane
LB Cam Jones
DB Isaiah Norman
DB Anthony Cook
LB Cole Christiansen
TE Matt Bushman
DL B.J. Thompson
DL Truman Jones
DL Joshua Kaindoh
OL Sebastian Gutierrez
OL Wanya Morris
OL Mike Caliendo
OL Jerome Carvin
OL Anderson Hardy
DL Chris Williams
DL Danny Shelton
OL Jason Godrick
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Prince Tega Wanogho
OL Lucas Niang
TE Kendall Blanton
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
WR Ty Scott
WR Kekoa Crawford
DL Phil Hoskins
DL Matt Dickerson
DL Malik Herring
DL Daniel Wise
