Every Chelsea player competing at Euro 2024

Five Chelsea players got the call-up for Euro 2024, but only two of them will likely start for their respective countries.

Three years after Italy defeated England in a penalty shootout to win Euro 2020, the tournament is back to showcase the best European players in the world. Euro 2024 features 24 nations, split into six groups, that will all battle to hoist the iconic trophy come July 14. The Premier League is well-represented in the competition, and five of the participating players are from Chelsea.

Here's a breakdown of every Chelsea player competing at Euro 2024.

Every Chelsea player competing at Euro 2024

Check out the five Chelsea players representing their countries at Euro 2024.

Group B: Spain

Defenders:

Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella's 2023/24 season with Chelsea was tainted by an ankle injury that required surgery. The Spaniard missed over two months of domestic action, but finished the season with consistent starts at left-back.

He will likely not start for Spain, but he is a solid backup in case Luis de la Fuente—who has until June 7 to name his final squad—wants a change at the back.

Group C: England

Midfielders:

Forwards:

Conor Gallagher might not be has heralded as Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, but the midfielder has impressed Southgate in just 13 caps for the Three Lions. He tallied five goals and seven assists for Chelsea in the 2023/24 season, and will need to keep his current form to secure a starting spot in England's midfield over Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As of now, there is no room for Cole Palmer in England's starting XI; Foden, Kane, and Saka are the Three Lions' trio up front.

Group C: Serbia

Goalkeepers:

Djordje Petrovic will backup both Serbia's No. 1 goalkeeper, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, and his backup, Predrag Rajkovic. Petrovic played one friendly for Serbia back in March against Russia in which he allowed four goals.

Group E: Ukraine

Midfielders:

Mykhailo Mudryk's time at Chelsea has not lived up to the hype. He recorded only two assists in the 2022/23 season, and then managed just two more (and five goals) in the Blues' 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Ukraine will need some magic from the midfielder if they want to match or exceed their Euro 2020 quarter-final appearance.