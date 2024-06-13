Every Chelsea player competing at Copa America 2024

Two Chelsea players are competing at Copa America 2024, including the 23-year-old midfielder who already has a World Cup in his trophy cabinet.

Chelsea might not have as many players competing at Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024 as other Premier League teams, but the Blues are still well represented at both tournaments. As Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher get ready to suit up for England, Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo are preparing to deliver for Argentina and Ecuador respectively.

Here's a breakdown of just how important both Chelsea players are to their countries' successes in the United States this summer.

Every Chelsea player competing at Copa America 2024

Check out the two Chelsea players competing at Copa America 2024.

Group A: Argentina

Midfielders:

Enzo Fernández ended his 2023/24 season with groin surgery. The midfielder missed the last six games for Chelsea and just logged his first minutes since April on June 9 as Argentina faced Ecuador in an international friendly.

Fortunately for La Albiceleste, Fernández will be fully fit by the time Argentina play their first match of Copa America 2024 against Canada on June 20. The 23-year-old was a key figure in the midfield during Argentina's 2022 World Cup run, and won the Best Young Player award for his efforts.

He will once again start alongside Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister in the midfield this summer.

Group B: Ecuador

Midfielders:

Despite Chelsea's recent struggles, Moisés Caicedo always provided consistency in the midfield, only missing three games for the Blues in their 2023/24 Premier League campaign. He will be just as important for Ecuador this summer as he approaches his 50th international cap in just four years.

Ecuador were drawn into Group B for Copa America 2024, which includes Mexico, Jamaica, and Venezuela. To make it to quarter-finals, Caicedo will have to help his defense shut down impending attacks to keep the opposing teams off the score sheet.