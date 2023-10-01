Every Celebrity We Spotted at the Balenciaga Spring 2024 Show

Photos: Getty Images

Nearly a year after its infamous advertisement scandal, Balenciaga's celebrity fandom seems to have quickly bounced back just in time for its Spring 2024 show in Paris. The luxury house welcomed a stacked roster of buzzy and ultra-famous stars — including newly-announced 2024 Superbowl Halftime performer Usher, alongside Rema, Charli XCX, Erykah Badu and more.

Though it's unclear if she attended the show, Kim Kardashian — who previously said she was "re-evaluating" her relationship with the brand in Nov. 2022 — was featured in the collection's lookbook, modeling what the brand described in an Instagram caption as a "3D-molded wet dress" paired with the reality star's seemingly favorite signature piece from the brand: "sock-on-heel pantaleggings."

