Every CB Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class
Nick Saban and Alabama have dominated the competition both on the field and on the recruiting trail for more than a decade. After all, recruiting is the lifeblood of college football and nobody has done it better than Saban. The on-the-field success is a product of Saban’s ability to draw in some of the nation’s top talent.
Now that the 2022 class is wrapped up, Saban and his staff have shifted their focus to the class of 2023. Here at Roll Tide Wire, we are in the middle of a series of stories listing who Alabama has offered at each position for the class of 2023. Already completed are the quarterbacks and running backs that Alabama has offered in the class of 2023.
Today, we are going to take a look at the cornerback position.
Cormani McClain (Lakeland, Florida)
Veryy veryy Blessed to receive an Offer from University of Alabama🐘! @coachpaxia @LakeGibsonFB @Andrew_Ivins @DauntaPeterson @Rivals @D_VanDyke8 @247Sports @fbscout_florida @polk_way @MarcMarkee @HolmonWiggins #BOE #Roletide pic.twitter.com/kgaiMu7S9C
— MONEYTEAM💵 (@CormaniMcClain2) February 11, 2021
Five-star prospect
No. 1 CB in 2023
Down to Alabama, Florida, BYU, Ohio State, and Miami
Tony Mitchell (Alabaster, Alabama)
crib🐘 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/4UdYgVvg44
— Tony Mitchell (@DatGuyTM) December 5, 2021
Five-star prospect
No. 2 rated CB in 2023
Down to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Clemson, and Oregon
AJ Harris (Phenix City, AL)
I seen the vision, I’m in it, and now I’m after greatness
I know that God got me so I practice patience. Officially Narrowing Down My Recruitment To These 7 Schools. @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/3vRqVumVZi
— Aaron-Joshua Harris (@Aj_harris04) September 21, 2021
Five-star prospect
No. 3 rated CB in 2023
Down to Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Ohio State
Jahlil Hurley (Florence, Alabama)
1000% committed 🐘❤️ #RollTide pic.twitter.com/iogy0OCxjL
— LIL✪ (@jahlilhurley_) February 22, 2022
Five-star prospect
No. 4 rated CB in 2023
Committed to Alabama
Javien Toviano (Arlington, Texas)
✞ EXTREMELY BLESSED to receive an offer from the UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA!!! #rolltide @JayValai @BobWager31 @CoachRPollard @Martin_Football pic.twitter.com/E20nhh9GcN
— Javien Toviano (@Jaaee2saucy_) April 28, 2021
Malik Muhammad (Dallas, Texas)
RTR🔥🐘 @Coach_TRob #Crimsontide pic.twitter.com/FjNLeu0bAE
— Malik Muhammad (@Returnof7) January 30, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 6 rated CB in 2023
Down to Alabama, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia, Penn State, SMU, Michigan, Clemson, Ohio State, and Oregon
Caleb Presley (Seattle, Washington)
#RollTide pic.twitter.com/NPJjhWFXYG
— Caleb Presley ⁵ 🖤✌🏽 (@CalebPresley5) January 10, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 8 rated CB in 2023
Down to Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, and Notre Dame
Cole Martin (Chandler, Arizona)
#BREAKING: 4⭐️ CB Cole Martin has committed to coach Dan Lanning and @oregonfootball 🦆@colemartin21 is the No. 10 CB in the Top247 for the 2023 class 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kp2CGJ8BzO
— 247Sports (@247Sports) January 1, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 9 rated CB in 2023
Committed to Oregon
Justyn Rhett (Las Vegas, Nevada)
#BREAKING: 4⭐️ cornerback Justyn Rhett has committed to Marcus Freeman and @NDFootball 🍀@JU5TYN | @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/DpQE2k5pfJ
— 247Sports (@247Sports) December 12, 2021
Four-star prospect
No. 11 rated CB in 2023
Committed to Notre Dame
Daylen Austin (Long Beach, California)
All God 💯! pic.twitter.com/bc5gDXJ4qi
— DAYLEN AUSTIN 🦇. (@DaylenAustin4) November 22, 2021
Four-star prospect
No. 14 rated CB in 2023
Down to Alabama, Arizona State, Arizona, Michigan, Nebraska, Michigan State, Washington, Georgia, USC, Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington State, Oregon State, Colorado, Utah, and San Jose State
Aaron Williams (Corona, California)
Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Alabama🔴 #rolltide🐘 @platinum_Athl @adamgorney @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @ChadSimmons_ @Coach_TRob @holmonWiggins pic.twitter.com/AhnobBUocC
— Aaron Williams (@AaronnnnW) January 30, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 18 rated CB in 2023
Down to Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, and BYU among others
Ethan Nation (Roswell, Georgia)
After a great conversation with @JayValai I’m beyond blessed and honored to receive an offer The University of ALABAMA @I_Am_OD3 pic.twitter.com/AHH4WqeLdu
— Ethan Nation (@ethannation5) March 2, 2021
Four-star prospect
No. 21 rated CB in 2023
Down to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Georgia among others
Damari Brown (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
Wow!! Blessed to Receive an Offer from The University of Alabama #RollTide 🐘 pic.twitter.com/JvUaW0trxb
— Damari Brown (@db2_era) January 31, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 28 rated CB in 2023
Down to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Clemson among others
Dijon Johnson (Tampa, Florida)
AGTG!
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama🐘! @Coach_TRob @CoachLikeMike @Coach_Baham #GetMore pic.twitter.com/MGF4Etxvog
— Dijon Johnson (@DijonJohnson13) January 30, 2022
Three-star prospect
No. 41 rated CB in 2023
Down to Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, and Georgia among others
