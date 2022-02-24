Every CB Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Nick Saban and Alabama have dominated the competition both on the field and on the recruiting trail for more than a decade. After all, recruiting is the lifeblood of college football and nobody has done it better than Saban. The on-the-field success is a product of Saban’s ability to draw in some of the nation’s top talent.

Now that the 2022 class is wrapped up, Saban and his staff have shifted their focus to the class of 2023. Here at Roll Tide Wire, we are in the middle of a series of stories listing who Alabama has offered at each position for the class of 2023. Already completed are the quarterbacks and running backs that Alabama has offered in the class of 2023.

Today, we are going to take a look at the cornerback position.

Cormani McClain (Lakeland, Florida)

Five-star prospect

No. 1 CB in 2023

Down to Alabama, Florida, BYU, Ohio State, and Miami

Tony Mitchell (Alabaster, Alabama)

Five-star prospect

No. 2 rated CB in 2023

Down to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Clemson, and Oregon

AJ Harris (Phenix City, AL)

I seen the vision, I’m in it, and now I’m after greatness

I know that God got me so I practice patience. Officially Narrowing Down My Recruitment To These 7 Schools. @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/3vRqVumVZi — Aaron-Joshua Harris (@Aj_harris04) September 21, 2021

Five-star prospect

No. 3 rated CB in 2023

Down to Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Ohio State

Jahlil Hurley (Florence, Alabama)

Five-star prospect

No. 4 rated CB in 2023

Committed to Alabama

Javien Toviano (Arlington, Texas)

Five-star prospect

No. 5 rated CB in 2023

Down to Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Oregon

Malik Muhammad (Dallas, Texas)

Four-star prospect

No. 6 rated CB in 2023

Down to Alabama, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia, Penn State, SMU, Michigan, Clemson, Ohio State, and Oregon

Caleb Presley (Seattle, Washington)

Four-star prospect

No. 8 rated CB in 2023

Down to Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, and Notre Dame

Cole Martin (Chandler, Arizona)

#BREAKING: 4⭐️ CB Cole Martin has committed to coach Dan Lanning and @oregonfootball 🦆@colemartin21 is the No. 10 CB in the Top247 for the 2023 class 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kp2CGJ8BzO — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 1, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 9 rated CB in 2023

Committed to Oregon

Justyn Rhett (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Four-star prospect

No. 11 rated CB in 2023

Committed to Notre Dame

Daylen Austin (Long Beach, California)

Four-star prospect

No. 14 rated CB in 2023

Down to Alabama, Arizona State, Arizona, Michigan, Nebraska, Michigan State, Washington, Georgia, USC, Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington State, Oregon State, Colorado, Utah, and San Jose State

Aaron Williams (Corona, California)

Four-star prospect

No. 18 rated CB in 2023

Down to Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, and BYU among others

Ethan Nation (Roswell, Georgia)

After a great conversation with @JayValai I’m beyond blessed and honored to receive an offer The University of ALABAMA @I_Am_OD3 pic.twitter.com/AHH4WqeLdu — Ethan Nation (@ethannation5) March 2, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 21 rated CB in 2023

Down to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Georgia among others

Damari Brown (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Wow!! Blessed to Receive an Offer from The University of Alabama #RollTide 🐘 pic.twitter.com/JvUaW0trxb — Damari Brown (@db2_era) January 31, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 28 rated CB in 2023

Down to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Clemson among others

Dijon Johnson (Tampa, Florida)

Three-star prospect

No. 41 rated CB in 2023

Down to Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, and Georgia among others

