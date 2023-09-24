Every catch by Mike Williams from 121-yard game Week 3
Watch every catch by Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
